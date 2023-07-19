PHOTOS: Art Deco styles and classic cinematic motifs showcased during the refurbishment of Disney’s Hollywood Hotel in Hong Kong





Disney has shared more detailed images of their Hollywood Hotel renovation at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, which will reopen later in July. Earlier this week, we got our first look at the lobby and new food and beverage establishments, though these latest images offer a more impressive glimpse of the work that’s been done. Disney’s Hollywood Hotel Classic Disney, Pixar and Marvel animation characters are showcased at the Hollywood Hotel check-in counter, with artwork depicted as images from film strips. We’ve seen glimpses of the lobby’s lounging areas before, but none indicate how sprawling it is and how the lighting really leans towards a 1920s-30s design. The color palette is darker than before, with dark browns and deep purples. Even the touches of yellow are rather mustard. Each portrait is framed in brass, and guests who take a moment to relax in this area will notice a new list of upbeat jazz songs inspired by Disney favorites. The Ink & Plate Restaurant replaces Chef Mickey, and although we’ve seen part of the interior, we can now observe how the entrance will appear, supported by blue pillars and a stylized brushstroke logo. The restaurant’s name pays homage to the Ink & Paint Department of Walt Disney Animation Studios, where a team of talented and dedicated artists have helped inking and coloring Disney animated films and cel illustrations for a century. This contemporary Art Deco style extends from the lobby to the Hollywood Hotel’s newly redesigned Celebrity Gift Shop, starting with a star-studded carpet, globe pendant lights overhead, and geometric wallpaper. At The Archivist, this new lounge and bar is reminiscent of old Hollywood film archives filled with film reels, catalogs and artifacts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The name of this living room in Chinese () carries a special meaning, with its characters representing the words keep, stay, seize the moment by taking a photo, a film and reflections. Not only do these words celebrate the cinematic nature of space, but they also honor time spent with dear friends and loved ones. While we’ve seen the bar itself and a glimpse of the Infinity Gauntlet, this perspective highlights the seating arrangement in the lounge, complete with elaborate and chic chandeliers. Many superhero favorites are represented through their accessories, including Loki, Iron Man, and Black Panther. Guests who stay here can also enjoy separate entry to Hong Kong Disneyland. What do you think of this refreshed look for the Hollywood Hotel? Have you ever visited Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram. Originally from Los Angeles and Honolulu, Jonathan is a movie and theme park fan who grew up on California’s first Disneyland, and harbors a special admiration in Orlando for EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. His favorite vacation spot on Earth would be Disneyland Paris, which doesn’t seem to get all the admiration it deserves. You can find it in the Hufflepuff common room near the kitchens of [email protected] Show all posts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2023/07/hollywood-hotel-refurbishment-art-deco-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos