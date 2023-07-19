Summer travel breaks records and does not stop | News | Daily Sun Villages

Sandy Heimel is one of millions contributing to the record number of trips this summer.

The Glenbrook village resident waited on Tuesday for a Workman Transportation bus to take her from Lake Sumter Landing to Orlando International Airport, the first leg of her trip to Scotland to visit family.

Whether in the air or on the ground, the number of people traveling this summer exceeds years past as the season reaches a midpoint.

Workman Transportation is moving about 7,000 people a month to and from Orlando International Airport this summer, up from about 5,800 a month last summer.

Our numbers are bigger than they’ve ever been,” said owner Linda Workman.

AAA’s July 4 weekend travel projections were higher than 2022 and even pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. Although actual numbers have yet to be released, an estimated 50.7 million Americans are expected to hit the road or travel by air. In 2022 around 48.7 million people traveled and in 2019 around 49 million people traveled for holidays.

We have never expected such a high number of trips for Independence Day weekend, Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

From June 30 to July 5, about 14.7 million passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints nationwide, according to the TSA. In 2022, 13.2 million people went through the TSA during this time.

Memorial Day weekend, which marks the unofficial start of the summer season, also expected more travelers than last year with a projection of about 42.3 million Americans driving or traveling to their destination, according to AAA. In 2022, around 39.6 million people travelled.

About 11.6 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints nationwide during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 27 to May 31, according to the TSA. In 2022 at the same time, about 10.5 million people have gone through the TSA.

Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport see record volume.

We’ve been very busy, said Carolyn Fennell, spokeswoman for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

About 1.1 million travelers were expected to pass through the airport for Memorial Day weekend and about 2 million were expected to pass through for the July 4 holiday. Both projections were significantly higher than the number of trips last year, according to GOAA. About 16% more travelers were expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend and July 4 weekend this year compared to last year.

Fennell is also seeing more travelers now because families want to take last-minute trips before the school year starts, she said.

Melanie Mannion flew to Orlando from Milwaukee on Tuesday and rode the Workman Transportation shuttle with her son and daughter to the Lake Sumter Landing station, where her mother was waiting for them. They were visiting her for the first time since she had moved to The Villages.

When they all got off the shuttle, they hugged and were excited to spend time together, and they had fun activities planned.

We’ll maybe go on the glass boats, do a lot of swimming, a lot of pool time (and) maybe a water park, Mannion said.

At the same time, Mike Maromonte of the Village of Duval was waiting to board a shuttle to MCO to fly to Pittsburgh. He has family there that he is happy to see.

Maromonte made other trips this summer, including Siesta Key and Washington, D.C.

I moved around a lot, he said.

Tampa International Airport handled about 70,000 passengers a day this summer and about 90,000 passengers on its busiest days, according to a news release. Airlines have added additional routes this summer to meet increased demand.

So far this year, in June, the airport has seen around 5% more passengers arriving and departing from the airport compared to the same period in 2019.

Heimel arrived at the Orlando airport on Tuesday three hours before her flight in anticipation of long lines, but she said her trips so far this summer have gone smoothly.

We didn’t have a problem, said Heimel.

