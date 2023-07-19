Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar publishes photos with the whole family of his daughter’s convocation | Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar has posted a photo with his whole family from his eldest daughter Shakya’s convocation ceremony at Lancaster University. The portrait includes his wife Shibani Dandekar, his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, his father Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi and his ex-wife Honey Irani (Farhan’s mother). (Also read: Farhan Akhtar goes skydiving in Spain, misses ZNMD co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol: Where are my bwoys? Watch)
Farhan’s family photos
Farhan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the photos. The first photo shows his entire family, including his wives and ex-wives and those of Javed Akhtar.
In the same carousel, a video of Shakya graduating from college on stage can also be seen. In the other three photos, Shakya is seen posing with parents Farhan and Adhuna, grandfather Javed and grandmother Honey respectively.
Farhan wrote in the caption, Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya.. such a proud time to be there with family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards.. the world is yours. I missed you @akiraakhtar @zoieakhtar #lancasteruniversity #batchof2023.
Farhan pointed out in the caption that two family members were absent from the reunion: his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and his younger daughter Akira Akhtar.
Zoya and others send their love
In the comments section on Farhan’s post, Zoya commented, FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my baby Shakalaka!!! You are the smartest of the clan. Farhan’s Rock On co-star Arjun Rampal also sent well wishes. He wrote, Many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future. Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife and producer Pragya Kapoor and costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also commented Congratulations on the post. Other celebrities who sent love via emojis included music composer Ankur Tewari and actors Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, who worked with Farhan in Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Lakshya (2004).
The Farhan family
Farhan met his ex-wife Adhuna, a hairdresser, on the sets of his first film Dil Chahta Hai. They married in 2000 and divorced in 2017. They have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. Farhan married actor Shibani Dandekar last year. Her father Javed Akhtar was married to screenwriter Honey Irani and later married actor Shabana Azmi.
