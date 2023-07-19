SAG actors’ and writers’ strikes revolutionize Hollywood

If you want to start a revolution, tell your workers that you’d rather see them lose their homes than give them fair wages. Then explain to them how their unrealistic demands are disrupting the industry, not to mention disrupting your revelry in Versailles, uh, Sun Valley.

Honestly, watching the studios turn one strike into two makes you wonder if any of their executives have ever seen a movie or watched a TV show. The scenes of wealthy lords sipping champagne and acting irritated while crowds holler for bread rarely end well for champagne drinkers.

This spring, it sometimes seemed like Hollywood studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were actively dreaming of a writers’ strike. Speculation about exactly why ran the gamut: it might save some money in the short term and show the Writers Guild of America (seen as arrogant after its recent ability to force agents out of the packaging business) who’s boss.

More obviously, it could ensure the lowest cost compromise on issues such as residual payments and transparency on the audience.

But the WGA’s 20,000 members aren’t the only people who, having seen their lives and livelihoods disrupted by the streaming model, want fair pay and reassurances about the use of artificial intelligence, among other sticking points. The 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists share many of the writers’ concerns. And recent unforced errors by studio executives, named and unnamed, have suddenly turned a fight the studios was wasting on into a PR war they can’t win.

Even as SAG-AFTRA representatives saw the majority of their demands denied despite an almost unanimous strike vote, a Deadline History quoted unnamed executives detailing a strategy to bleed striking writers until they crawled back.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, with National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, left, speaks to the media during her appearance on the picket line outside Netflix on Friday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A few days later, when an actors’ strike seemed imminent, Disney CEO Bob Iger absented himself from the Sun Valley conference in Idaho not to offer a compromise but to give a talk. He told CNBC’s David Faber that the unions’ refusal to help the studios by agreeing to a lesser deal really bothers me.

There’s a level of expectation they have that just isn’t realistic, Iger said. And they add to the set of challenges that this company is already facing which is, quite frankly, very disruptive.

If Iger thought his attempt to explain the situation would make the actors think twice about stepping out, he was very wrong. Instead, he gave SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher the perfect opportunity for the kind of speech typically shouted from atop barricades.

We are the victims here, she said Thursday, marking the start of the actors’ strike. We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. I can’t believe it, quite frankly: how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, how they lose money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They are standing on the wrong side of history right now.

Cue the cascading strings of Les Mis, heightened by footage of the planet’s most famous people marching in solidarity: the Oppenheimer cast leaving the films’ London premiere; the writers and cast of The X-Files gathering on the picket line.

On Friday, members of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA take to the picket line in front of Netflix on Sunset Boulevard. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A few days later, Barry Diller, chairman and CEO of IAC and Expedia Group and a former Hollywood studio head, suggested that top-earning studio executives and actors take a 25% pay cut to end the strikes quickly and help prevent the collapse of the whole industry.

When Diller tells executives to take a pay cut to avoid destroying their industry, it’s no longer a strike, or even two strikes. This is a last-ditch attempt to prevent the dsled.

Yes, during the 2007-08 writers’ strike picketers shouted non-complimentary things at executives as they walked into their respective lots. (What You Earn, Chernin? was popular at Fox, where Peter Chernin was chairman and CEO.) But that was before social media made everything more immediate, incendiary and personal. (Even if they’ve never seen a movie or TV show, you’d think people who run media companies would understand how media really works.)

Even in the hottest moments of the last writers’ strike, executives like Chernin and Iger were seen as people to talk to in part because most executives ran studios, not conglomerates, but mostly because the pay gap between executives and workers, in Hollywood and across the country, had yet to widen to the reprehensible chasm it has since.

Today, the huge eight- and nine-figure salaries of studio heads and photos of pitifully small residual checks are paraded on social media and inherited as historical illustrations of monarchs growing fat as their people starve. Proof that no matter how much studios claim otherwise, there’s plenty of money for everyone.

At the top of the list is the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. After renaming HBO Max just Max and making cuts to beloved classic Turner movies, among other unpopular moves, Zaslav has become a symbol of the cold-hearted, highly paid executive against whom writers and actors rage.

Signs worn by notable writers and actors outside the Warner Bros. studio. in Burbank. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

The fierce criticism of individual executive salaries has put the Hollywood labor dispute at the center of the conversation about growing wealth disparities in the United States, which stokes, if not causes, much of this country’s political divisions. It also builds solidarity between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA and with other groups, from hospitality workers to UPS Employeesin the midst of conflict during what is known as a hot work summer.

Unfortunately, the heightened antagonism between studio executives and union members also seems to leave little room for the kind of one-on-one bargaining that helped end the 2007-08 writers’ strike. Iger’s provocative statement, and the backlash it caused, would seem to eliminate him as a potential former statesman who could work with both sides to help broker a deal.

Absent Diller and his salary-cutting plan, there are few Hollywood figures with the kind of experience, reputation and connections to fill the void.

At this point, the only real solution has been offered by actor Mark Ruffalo, who recently suggested that workers take over the means of production by moving back into the independent sector, which is hard to imagine and does not help much for those working in television.

It is the AMPTP that must heed Igers’ warning. At a time when the entertainment industry is going through so much disruption, two strikes are the last thing you need, especially when the solution is so simple. If the studios don’t want a full-fledged revolution, they’d be smart to give members WGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts they can live with.