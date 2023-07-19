Bollywood roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra and more…

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh on the launch of his musical love story ‘Jennifer’.

Taking to social media, Rakul Preet shared a video, in which she can be seen with Aman, T series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and producer Kriesha Koul having a happy chat.

The music rights to the film are being bagged by T-Series. Rakul, who started his cinematic journey with T-Series, wished it would also be the start of great things for his brother.

“Congratulations brooooo @aman01offl on the launch of your film. I started my journey with @seriesfilms and hope this is the start of great things for you too wishing the whole #jennifer crew all the best,” Rakul captioned the video.

Against the captivating backdrop of Dubai, a fascinating musical love story unfolds, centering on Jennifer, an ambitious pop singer, and her creative partner, Sunny. The emotional depth of Jennifer’s journey explores the intertwining of life and love, making for an inspiring story of resilience and transformation.

The film is produced by Kriesha Koul under the Karishmatic sea studios banner, and directed by Charan Tez.

It features Kriesha and Aman in the lead.

Sonu Sood shows off jaw-dropping abs in shirtless pics

NEW DELHI – Actor Sonu Sood turned up the heat as he flaunted his chiseled physique in a social media post on Wednesday, giving insight into his “mornings” and the intense preparation he’s undergoing for the upcoming “Fateh” movie.

In a series of shirtless photos, Sonu effortlessly posed for the camera, flaunting his sculpted body. In the first photo, we see him training, wearing only black jogging.

The second click shows him wearing rugged blue denim and showing off his chiseled abs. Another photo is monochrome where he is sitting on a chair, deep in thought.

Sonu captioned the photos: “My mornings #Fateh.” The post was appreciated by Sonu’s co-star in the film Jacqueline Fernandez.

The long-awaited action thriller “Fateh” is based on cyber crime in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline in the lead role.

Earlier, Sonu said, “The film is rooted in reality and inspired by real incidents that I have seen happen to people even during lockdown.”

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names in Hollywood, including the cinematographer, research team and action choreographers, have been cast for this film, which is slated for release later this year.

Nick Jonas’ Wife Priyanka’s Birthday Post: ‘Love Celebrating You’

New Delhi – Priyanka Chopra has just celebrated her 41st birthday and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, shared an adorable post on the occasion.

Nick took to Instagram and dropped a never-before-seen photo with Priyanka, in which the couple sit on a yacht in an amorous pose.

Priyanka wears a white and black polka dot halter dress paired with white sunglasses, and Nick wears a blue sleeveless tee.

He wrote a note with the photo: “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love,” with a red heart emoji.

The comments section was filled with fans saying, “Many blessings to you both, I’m glad you’re celebrating our Queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world.”

Another wrote: “Nick Jonas…his acts of service and affirmation are so strong.”

“You are the greatest happiness for her, you make her happy. keep partying together! Happy birthday Priyanka;” and

“Happy Birthday to your PCJ Queen!” We love you and wish you a blessed year ahead! Keep shining and stay blessed with your beautiful family!

Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, also shared a video on social media in which we can see a montage of throwback and never-before-seen photos of PCJ with her mom, brother, daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick.

The video also shows Priyanka saying, “I don’t want a label. I want to have a legacy.

The post was captioned, “Happy birthday to the bold and gorgeous @priyankachopra.”

Ranbir calls Alia ‘very competitive’, he avoided playing football with her

NEW DELHI – Bollywood idol and Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor has called his wife and actress Alia Bhatt “very competitive” and said he would avoid playing a football match with her.

At the Mumbai City FC shirt launch, Ranbir had a candid chat with sportscaster Mayanti Langer and revealed that the opponent he would never play against was none other than his wife Alia.

When asked who was the only player he would ever play with, he replied, “She’s very competitive and if I beat her, I know I’ll hear about it for a long time and she’ll really sulk.” So I think I would avoid playing with her.

Langer then suggested that if Alia won, she would have a better and longer celebration than him. To which he replied: “Exactly. So I’m screwed both ways.

Reacting to her cousin’s response, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram Stories: “The family that unites; glue together! I loved the second answer, Ranbir!

Talking about his love for football, Ranbir said: “I mean, it takes me back to school when I was in fourth or fifth grade. I was pretty below par in everything I did, in studies, in acting.

“But when I joined the school football team, I think that’s really where I found an identity, a personality for myself. I think sports really teach us a lot in life.

The 40-year-old actor added: “And I remember the first time my name came up in the paper was because I scored a goal for Bombay Scottish for an inter-school football championship.”

Varun Dhawan was unaware of Shoojit Sircar’s October ending

Mumbai – Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who is gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’ has spoken about preparing for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film and also shared a unique anecdote about his 2018 film ‘October’.

In conversation with IANS at the ‘Bawaal’ trailer launch in Dubai, when asked about the prerequisites for working on an intense theme, he said: “There is no comparison, when I did ‘October’ people asked me how I did it but again it was surrendering to the vision of Shoojit dada at the time and in ‘Bawaal’ the newspaper had it all.”

“There in ‘October’, I didn’t receive the script because Dada didn’t want me to know the ending.”

Varun shared in “Bawaal”, he was guided by Nitesh Tiwari during the preparation of “Bawaal”, which was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, as well as Lucknow and two other cities in India.

“Here (in Bawaal) I had everything, every moment written down, then he was there for rehearsals,” he said.

“Bawaal” is set to be released on July 21 on Prime Video. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a struggling married couple. The film revolves around a history teacher and his newly married wife from small town India dealing with a rocky relationship during their honeymoon in Europe as they learn about World War II.

“October,” which also stars Banita Sandhu, follows the life of a hotel management intern who cares for his comatose fellow intern in an unconventional and unconditional way.

After ‘Bawaal’, Varun will be seen in films such as ‘Bhediya 2’ and also has the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Prabhu in the series. (IANS)