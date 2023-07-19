Did NBCUniversal prune trees to eliminate the shadow of striking actors? LA officials are investigating

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA filed grievances with the National Labor Relations Board against NBCUniversal in a dispute over disruptions to picketing efforts, alleging sidewalks were blocked outside the Los Angeles studio.

Unions said in their filing that the studio, which is one of many targeted by picket writers and actors, engaged in unfair labor practices by limiting their ability to walk outside studio buildings.

According to the complaints, the studio interfered with, coerced and restricted employees in exercising their rights.

The guilds alleged that sidewalks designated as picket spots were obstructed by construction fencing, forcing picketers onto streets where two walkers were hit by a car. Unions did not say whether anyone was injured.

They also alleged that NBCUniversal refused to provide barriers to establish walkways for picketers to use.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA had no immediate comment. NBCUniversal said it is aware of the complaints and supports the right of unions to protest safely.

We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled its legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act and we will cooperate with any investigation by the National Labor Relations Board into this matter, the studio said in a statement. While we understand that the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for protesters, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the labor complaint.

Separately, some writers took to social media on Monday to blame Universal Pictures for cutting the leaf canopy from trees near where people were picketing. Temperatures have topped 90 degrees in parts of Los Angeles in recent days.

Quick shoutout to the good people of @UniversalPics for pruning the trees that gave shade to our picket line just before a week of over 90 degrees, wrote writer Chris Stephens, who included a photo of the trees along Barham Boulevard.

Los Angeles City Comptroller Kenneth Mejia tweeted that the matter would be investigated.

Our office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside of Universal Studios where workers, writers and actors exercise their right to picket, Mejia said in a tweet.

NBC Universal said Tuesday that it understands the safety pruning of Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. created unforeseen challenges for protesters.

That was not our intention, the statement said. In partnership with licensed arborists, we prune these trees every year at this time of year to ensure the canopies are light before the high wind season. We support the right to protest of the WGA and SAG and work to provide some shade cover. We continue to communicate openly with local union leaders to work together during this time.

The city’s public works department said in a statement Tuesday that it had not issued a tree-trimming permit for 3801 Barham Blvd.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike last week, joining the WGA in the first double walkout of Hollywood actors and writers since 1960.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2. Its members picketed not only studio headquarters in Los Angeles and New York, but also production locations to halt filming, an effort that was largely effective.

The WGA had been in negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers since March 20, but the parties failed to agree on issues such as compensation, streaming residuals and the use of artificial intelligence.

SAG-AFTRA joined writers on the picket lines on Friday as temperatures soared in Los Angeles. The actors union, which has 160,000 members, was also unable to reach an agreement with the studios after five weeks of talks. He was seeking pay increases to counter the impact of inflation as well as a share of streaming revenue.

AMPTP faulted the actors’ union for backing away from its proposals and disputed SAG-AFTRA’s claims that the studios blocked artists.