Netflix profit expectations are ‘pretty high’ with password sharing, Hollywood strikes focus

Netflix (NFLX) is set to report second-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday as the platform continues its efforts to cut costs and boost engagement in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

Investors have turned bullish on the stock following encouraging data surrounding the streaming giant’s crackdown on the level and ad-supported password sharing, coupled with upbeat reports on its stance to deal with potentially long-lasting Hollywood strikes.

Here’s what Wall Street expects, according to Bloomberg estimates:

Income: $8.30 billion vs. $7.97 billion in Q2 2022

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS): $2.90 vs. $3.20 in Q2 2022

The subscribers: 2.1 million net additions vs. loss of 970,000 users in Q2 2022

Shares of Netflix have soared more than 40% in the past three months and around 60% since the start of the year.

The streaming giant rolled out its controversial crackdown on password sharing in the United States in late May, which analysts said should help improve profitability metrics such as average revenue per user (ARPU).

“Any early evidence of success in Netflix’s paid sharing rollout will be central to its second-quarter earnings,” wrote Tim Nollen, senior media technology analyst at Macquarie. “Based on the stock’s Q2 outperformance and several recent sell-side estimates and target price increases, the bar is already set quite high for Q2 expectations.”

Recent data from analytics platform Antenna showed US signups for the streaming service grew the most in at least four and a half years after the password crackdown was implemented.

Wall Street has rewarded the streaming giant with a slew of price target upgrades and increases over the past few months. The stock currently has 29 buy ratings, down from 25 take and just 3 sell, according to data from Bloomberg.

“Netflix remains on Wedbush’s Best Ideas list, given that we believe the company can generate significantly more free cash flow than its guidance suggests,” Wedbush analysts Alicia Reese and Michael Pachter wrote in a note last week. The duo have an outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $475 per share.

“We believe Netflix has hit the right formula with its global content to balance costs and drive growing profitability. At the same time, its crackdown on password sharing and ad-supported tiers should further boost cash generation,” the analysts wrote.

Beyond these revenue initiatives, which Wedbush says could provide significant improvement to estimates and forecasts, Netflix will likely benefit from a weaker US dollar.

“In the second quarter, FX turned into a tailwind for NFLX printing, primarily due to the weakening of the dollar against the euro and the pound,” Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall wrote ahead of the report.

The analyst, who maintains an overweight rating on the stock and a price target of $500, raised his earnings estimate by $40 million “to account for the larger-than-expected upside.” It now expects revenue to top consensus at $8.77 billion.

Netflix Is Best Positioned Amid Hollywood Strikes

People carry signs as SAG-AFTRA members march the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside the Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Executives will likely address the double strike in Hollywood as actors join writers on the picket lines.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents around 160,000 actors, advertisers, recording artists and other media professionals around the world, announced a strike last week after failing to broker a deal with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the studios.

According to a new report from Moody’s released on Monday, Netflix is ​​among the companies best positioned in the event of an extended work stoppage, along with Comcast (CMCSA), Fox (FOXA), Sony Group (SONY), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL).

“Large studios, network owners and broadcasters that are well diversified by business, content genre (news and sports) or by geographic production and library, and have relatively strong balance sheets are least at risk,” the report said.

Wedbush’s Pachter echoed that view in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, pointing to Netflix’s ability to pivot amid strikes.

“Netflix would like this to last another five years,” he joked, adding that the studio “won’t be the first” to give in to the demands given its strong overseas presence, wide range of content and its profitable balance sheet.

