Watch Andy Cohen Find Out He’s Dating a Famous Actor in Resurfacing ‘Finding Your Roots’ Music Video





Andy Cohen interviews celebrities for a living and it turns out he’s related to a very famous person. During his appearance in season 7 of the PBS show “Find Your Roots” the Bravo host discovered that he shares DNA with Scarlett Johansson. “Finding Your Roots” recently posted a clip of the moment on its TikTok page, starting with Cohen eagerly awaiting the news. You gonna tell me who my cousin is now? he asks the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. Yes, I’ll tell you, Gates replies. Oh my God, I can’t wait,” Cohen said with a big smile on his face. After turning the page to reveal his DNA cousin, the 55-year-old is shocked to see a photo of Scarlett Johansson. “ScarJo? Yes ! he exclaims, raising his arms in excitement. “You’re kidding.” Gates, who also shared the clip on his Instagram pagewent on to explain how the two stars are related. “You share identical DNA with Scarlett Johansson on chromosome two, chromosome three, chromosome seven, chromosome 14 and chromosome 19,” he said. Cohen responds by asking if Johansson is Jewish, like him. “Yeah, about half his family,” Gates confirmed. In his own episode of “Finding Your Roots”, Johansson learned how his family was coping during the Holocaust. Cohen, who was still taking the news at this point, replied, “Wow.” The TV host isn’t the only star to learn more about the other personalities in their family tree on ‘Finding Your Roots.’ Billy Crudup learned that he is related to Terry Crews while discussing her family’s ancestry with Gates. The pair first encountered in 2023, with Crews calling their family reunion a miracle in an interview with TODAY.com. Carol Burnett discovered she was related to fellow comedian Bill Hader on the show and said she was “thrilled” by the revelation during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel live. Hader said entertainment tonight that Burnett emailed her the news: “She emailed me and said, Hey, were related. And I went, What? Rosanne Cash also discovered that she Cousins ​​DNA with actress Angela Bassett during his appearance on the show. This article was originally published on TODAY.com

