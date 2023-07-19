Searching for Relevant History Lessons: Here’s How Hollywood’s Past Strikes Turned Out

The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history, but it’s an inextricable history of its labor movements.

As the industry comes to a screeching halt thanks to the double strike of its actors and screenwriters, it’s worth looking back at the effects of past protests, walkouts and other actions.

The Screen Actors Guild and the Screen Writers Guild, the ancestor of today’s Writers Guild of America, were each founded in 1933, though threads of collective action and solidarity date back to the very beginnings of the motion picture industry.

When it was founded, SAG had less than two dozen members. Ninety years later, 65,000 SAG-AFTRA members are on strike (the two actors’ unions merged in 2012).

For a few decades, strikes broke out on a regular basis. The first actors’ strikes took place in the 1950s, and an SWG strike in 1953 ensured the first residues of television. But the protests largely waned by the end of the 1980s.

Before 1950, strikes were about basic working conditions, said Kate Fortmueller, an associate professor of film and media history at Georgia State University and an expert on labor history in Hollywood.

After 1950, concerns focused more on residues, reruns, and therefore on distribution. So it’s less about how we worked and more about how we share the benefits that our work continues to generate? she says. The 2023 strikes, Fortmueller said, mark a return to more fundamental concerns about working conditions and existential worries about the future of the industry.

Throughout it, all the guilds faced essentially the same adversary: ​​the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. First a conglomeration of studio heads, it has evolved to include studios and networks, and now includes streamers and other major production companies, Fortmueller said.

These streaming companies have origins in technology. And tech is a very different work culture than Hollywood, in part because tech isn’t heavily unionized. And Hollywood has been for nearly 100 years, Fortmueller said, characterizing a major animating factor in the evolution of AMPTP.

In a rare but major exception, the studios were no fighter in one of Hollywood’s most sinister strikes, a 227-day dispute between two so-called below-the-line unions that was settled in a single day. Whether you prefer Bloody or Black as a descriptor for that early October 1945 Friday, the resulting nickname for the melee in the Warner Bros. studio lot. is heavy enough.

It may be tempting to predict when these simultaneous strikes will end, but history is of no use here: past strikes have lasted for months and minutes. Nonetheless, they are instructive on how the issues that led to conflict and resolution set the stage for today’s disputes. Every success and every failure has helped shape the contemporary landscape.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest strikes in Hollywood labor history.

Writers’ strike 2007-2008: 100 days

KEY ISSUE: Compensation, including residual payments, for digitally distributed shows and movies

KEY RESULTS: Jurisdiction over projects created for the Internet under certain guidelines; set compensation for ad-supported streaming programs; increased residuals for downloaded shows and movies

As it was the biggest Hollywood strike in decades, it is the most etched in most people’s memory. All told, it had an estimated $2 billion impact on California’s economy and is often credited with sending programming further into the clutches of reality TV (though gems such as NBC’s My Dad Is Better Than Your Dad didn’t have much resistance).

While an analyst at the time told the AP the strike was an unqualified success, some WGA members felt they were pressured into accepting weaker terms because the Directors Guild of America negotiated their own contract over similar issues. A specter of this discontent resurfaced 15 years later, when the DGA reached a truly historic agreement in principle with the AMPTP just over a month after the start of the 2023 writers’ strike.

They have all these other concerns, like prestige and credit and authorship … and things that aren’t quite so tangible, Fortmueller said of the Directors Guild’s priorities through the ages.

1988 Writers’ Strike: 154 days

KEY ISSUE: Residuals from television programs sold in foreign markets

KEY RESULTS: More creative control over scripts and re-acquisition of original screenplays; salary increases, although guild negotiators said they were less successful in getting bigger payouts for overseas market reruns

This contract was ratified on the 154th day of the strike, making it the longest strike in the WGA by a one-day margin.

It was a very difficult period. Over time, some of the resentment and anger will be forgotten. I don’t think the spirit will be forgotten, though. They (the writers) will remember it for a long time, WGA spokeswoman Cheryl Rhoden said at the time.

Fortmueller also noted that this strike really marked the birth of reality TV as a way to fill time in vacant schedule blocks.

1981 Writers’ Strike: 96 days; Actors’ strike of 1980: 77 days

KEY ISSUE: Strongly growing home video and pay-TV markets

MAIN RESULTS: Share of producer income from these markets; base salary increase

Although these strikes took place nearly a year apart, the central problem was the same: actors and writers wanted some of the revenue generated in rapidly growing markets to be money to be made on videotapes.

In 1980, SAG, AFTRA, and the American Federation of Musicians all went on strike. In the longest strike in their history, the actors ended up winning the industry’s first pay-TV concessions. The musicians were not so lucky, despite 167 days on strike.

The following year, striking writers won similar concessions, and WGA spokesmen called it the longest-running and broadest agreement the guild had negotiated in two decades.

1973 Writers’ Strike: 111 days

KEY QUESTIONS: Compensation and Benefits

KEY RESULTS: Increased wages, guaranteed residual pay scales for movies on tape and pay-TV

While the 1973 writers’ strike technically lasted 16 weeks, work was not necessarily halted the entire time. The strike did not spread to soap operas and variety shows for more than a month and these effects were more immediately tangible.

About 10 weeks into the strike, the boycotts were narrowed down to just the major television and film studios that made up the AMPTP. By then, more than 150 independent producers who controlled more than 50% of primetime television had signed the new contract and were allowed to return to work.

1960 Writers’ and Actors’ Strike: 153 days (WGA), 43 days (SAG)

KEY ISSUES: foreign and subsidiary rights to television scripts, rerun rights, proceeds from the sale of post-1948 films on television, pension system for SAG

KEY RESULTS: Actors and writers have won pay rises, residual payments for films shown on television and, most importantly, the creation of pension, health and social protection funds; screenwriters agree to waive claims over revenue from sales of pre-1960 films on TV

The writers literally struck first and would strike longer, but it was the SAG with its star members who would be the first to secure the pension, health and welfare funds. Unlike today’s noisy and puny picket lines, the guilds did not picket or demonstrate, according to contemporary articles that characterized the nature of the strikes as firm but polite.

That’s what studios were afraid of in the ’20s and ’30s, is that nobody wants to see your stars on a picket line. That’s not the optic Hollywood wants, Fortmueller said of how the actors’ decision to strike changed the calculus. Writers also tend to be on the same page, with similar responsibilities; so if a guild as diverse in roles as SAG-AFTRA today overwhelmingly chooses to strike, she noted, it telegraphs the seriousness of the situation.

SAG was led by Ronald Reagan, who represented his fellow actors at the negotiating table alongside arguably bigger celebrities of the era, like Oscar winner Charlton Heston and James Garner, then star of television ratings juggernaut Maverick. Just two decades later, Reagan, as President of the United States, would become one of the most damaging figures in the nation’s labor history for firing thousands of air traffic controllers in their 1981 strike.

A 1960 AP article announcing an initial settlement for actors highlighted the scale of the strike as unique in labor history because millionaires were as numerous on the workers’ side as on the bosses’ side.

SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland invoked the spirit and gains of the 1960s last week during the press conference announcing the strike.

This is the first SAG-AFTRA strike in this contract in more than 40 years, he said. It is not a pro-strike union. This is a union that sees strikes as a last resort, but isn’t afraid to strike when that’s what’s needed to ensure our members receive a fair deal.