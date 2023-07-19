



PRESS RELEASE Posted on July 19, 2023 “Team Building Games for Bollywood Music Fans!” GaanaP Live: The ultimate Bollywood music gaming experience for corporate events. Build team spirit, bond, compete and laugh with hindi song challenges. Extensive song library, adaptable for in-person and virtual gatherings. User-friendly interface. Download now for unforgettable team building events filled with joy, excitement and Bollywood magic. Join the GaanaP Live community and immerse yourself in Bollywood music like never before. Live GaanaP is the ideal solution to boost team spirit and create an engaging atmosphere in your corporate events. This thrilling Bollywood trivia game brings teams together, fostering bonding, laughter, music and healthy competition. With GaanaP Live, colleagues can test their knowledge of Bollywood music through Hindi song challenges and show off their skills. Main characteristics: Contests and live events: Take part in real-time contests and events organized by GaanaP, or create your private events with personalized content, making each game unique and adapted to your team. A diverse musical game! : Choose from a huge collection of songs spanning different decades and difficulty levels. Whether you prefer old classics or the latest hits, Live GaanaP has something for everyone. Customizable game settings: Customize your game experience by selecting the difficulty level, game format, and song categories that best suit your team’s preferences. Challenge yourself with difficult clips or keep it light with easier clips. Interactive game: Immerse yourself in the world of Bollywood music with interactive gameplay. Listen to short snippets of songs and race against time to identify the right songs. Take part in a friendly competition and celebrate your achievements. Seamless adaptability: Whether you’re hosting an in-person gathering or a virtual event, Live GaanaP adapts perfectly to any business environment. Connect with team members near and far, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity. Experience the joy and excitement as your team scores, competes for the Bollywood Championship title and witness the magic of music. Join the GaanaP Live community and download the app now to turn your next team building event into an absolute blast. Let the power of Bollywood music unite and entertain your team like never before. About GaanaP: GaanaP is a leading platform and application dedicated to providing the ultimate Bollywood gaming music experience. The application is available for download in all application stores. GaanaP Live takes the excitement to the next level, offering a range of interactive games, challenges and customizable events – all in a live format! Engage, connect and celebrate the magic of Bollywood music with Live GaanaP. Media Contact

Company Name: HFM PARTNERS LLC

Contact person: Ram Seetharam

E-mail: Send an email

Country: UNITED STATES

Website: https://gaanap.com/gaanap-live/

