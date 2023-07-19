Brigitte Bardot is recovering after emergency services treated the actor at home as she struggled to breathe

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

Brigitte Bardot was treated at home by emergency services after struggling to breathe due to the heat, her husband has confirmed.

On Wednesday July 19, ambulances were called to the French actors’ home in Saint-Tropez, where Bardot was put on oxygen.

The news was confirmed by her husband Bernard d’Ormale, who told French mediaVar-Morning that help had first gone to the wrong address.

It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte was having trouble breathing, he said (via page 6). [Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness.

Calling Bardots’ breathing issues a moment of respiratory distraction, d’Ormale, 82, said firefighters quickly arrived, putting Bardot on oxygen before staying to watch her.

Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer stand the heat, he explained. This happens at 88 years old. She should not make unnecessary efforts.

In a later statement shared with Var-Morning On Wednesday night, d’Ormale pointed out that Bardot was recovering, after going to a medical center for a respiratory health check.

His red blood cell count was low, he said, but Bardot only needed to use a little of the oxygen provided by firefighters.

Bardot and d’Ormale have been married for over three decades. Prior to their marriage in 1992, Bardot was married four times, with her current marriage having lasted longer than the last three combined.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled Try for free

(Getty Images)

In a 2018 interview, the actress said she used to leave relationships when the show got lukewarm.

I have always sought passion, she says. This is why I have often been unfaithful. When the passion was coming to an end, I packed my suitcase.

Born in 1934, Parisienne Bardot began her acting career in 1952 and gained international recognition five years later for her role in And God created the woman.

She also performed in musicals and recorded songs before retiring from entertainment in 1973.

A prominent animal rights activist, Bardot is also well known for his racist comments, particularly when writing about animal abuse.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In November 2021, Bargot was fined 20,000 for inciting racial hatred after calling the people of Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, degenerate savages.

It was her sixth fine for racist remarks, the most widely reported in 2008, when she wrote an Islamophobic letter to Nicolas Sarkozy referring to Muslims as this population which destroys us, destroys our country by imposing its acts.

However, Bardot defended his comments in 2012, saying: I don’t care if I sound conservative and awkward. I only seek to soothe my soul and protect the animals.

In 2018, Bardot made headlines again after calling the #MeToo movement hypocritical and ridiculous.

Joining other leading French actors in criticizing the campaign, Bardot said: “A lot of actresses try to play the teaser with producers to get a role. And then, so we’re going to talk about them, they say they were harassed.