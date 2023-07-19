Entertainment
Brigitte Bardot is recovering after emergency services treated the actor at home as she struggled to breathe
Brigitte Bardot was treated at home by emergency services after struggling to breathe due to the heat, her husband has confirmed.
On Wednesday July 19, ambulances were called to the French actors’ home in Saint-Tropez, where Bardot was put on oxygen.
The news was confirmed by her husband Bernard d’Ormale, who told French mediaVar-Morning that help had first gone to the wrong address.
It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte was having trouble breathing, he said (via page 6). [Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness.
Calling Bardots’ breathing issues a moment of respiratory distraction, d’Ormale, 82, said firefighters quickly arrived, putting Bardot on oxygen before staying to watch her.
Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer stand the heat, he explained. This happens at 88 years old. She should not make unnecessary efforts.
In a later statement shared with Var-Morning On Wednesday night, d’Ormale pointed out that Bardot was recovering, after going to a medical center for a respiratory health check.
His red blood cell count was low, he said, but Bardot only needed to use a little of the oxygen provided by firefighters.
Bardot and d’Ormale have been married for over three decades. Prior to their marriage in 1992, Bardot was married four times, with her current marriage having lasted longer than the last three combined.
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. 6.99/month. after free trial. Schedule automatic renewal until canceled
In a 2018 interview, the actress said she used to leave relationships when the show got lukewarm.
I have always sought passion, she says. This is why I have often been unfaithful. When the passion was coming to an end, I packed my suitcase.
Born in 1934, Parisienne Bardot began her acting career in 1952 and gained international recognition five years later for her role in And God created the woman.
She also performed in musicals and recorded songs before retiring from entertainment in 1973.
A prominent animal rights activist, Bardot is also well known for his racist comments, particularly when writing about animal abuse.
In November 2021, Bargot was fined 20,000 for inciting racial hatred after calling the people of Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, degenerate savages.
It was her sixth fine for racist remarks, the most widely reported in 2008, when she wrote an Islamophobic letter to Nicolas Sarkozy referring to Muslims as this population which destroys us, destroys our country by imposing its acts.
However, Bardot defended his comments in 2012, saying: I don’t care if I sound conservative and awkward. I only seek to soothe my soul and protect the animals.
In 2018, Bardot made headlines again after calling the #MeToo movement hypocritical and ridiculous.
Joining other leading French actors in criticizing the campaign, Bardot said: “A lot of actresses try to play the teaser with producers to get a role. And then, so we’re going to talk about them, they say they were harassed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/brigitte-bardot-age-breathing-heat-b2378349.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump complains to Sean Hannity at Fox News town hall in first TV comments after January 6 target letter
- What is the real value of low value diplomas? | Students
- Jokowi refuses to inherit the stagnant project in Prabowo-Ganjar-Anies!
- Brigitte Bardot is recovering after emergency services treated the actor at home as she struggled to breathe
- Field Hockey Reveals Schedule for 2023
- Off-Broadway brings old-school glamor to contemporary fashion
- Following Supreme Court Ruling, GOP AGs Warn Google, Meta, Etc. For “Bias” In DEI Practices
- Development of vaccines against certain cancers is progressing
- Imran Khan joins TikTok and gains over 3 million subscribers in 36 hours – News
- The Ultimate Bollywood Music Gaming Experience
- Stock market today: Wall Street mixed with a big list of corporate earnings at your fingertips
- Pikmin 4 Review: Relaxing, Accessible Strategy Game for Nintendo Switch