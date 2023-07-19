Juggling options in Venice, including starless Hollywood films, as festival nears lineup announcement | News





The lineup for the 80th anniversary edition of the Venice Film Festival will be announced in less than a week (July 25), but the presence of some American films in the usually Hollywood official selection is in the balance with A-list stars unable to attend the Lido to promote studio and broadcast films due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Few people think the strike will be over when the festival opens on August 30. A festival source confirmed Filter the US studios and streamers Venice organizers speak to separately are all making different decisions. Some plan to withdraw their films from the festival if the strike prevents them from bringing in their stars; others are ready to be at the Lido with their movies anyway. However, an Asia- and Europe-focused Venice is seen as the least likely scenario at this stage, with US independent film actors confirmed to attend as of today (July 19). They would support films in the Competition lineup and the Horizons section for which SAG-AFTRA strike rules allow American actors to work in promotion. There is at least one film from this tape in each of the two sections, the source said. Were working on this day at a time, festival insider said Filter. Today, the situation seems better than yesterday, and yesterday was better than the day before. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean tomorrow will be even better, of course. For the July 25 announcement, the festival has a few films on the bench in case a major studio or streamer film is pulled at the last moment, but otherwise the source said organizers plan to announce the full lineup next Tuesday. Luca Guadagninos Romantic drama in English Challengers remains set to open the festival on August 30, despite the likely no-show of its cast led by Zendaya, Josh OConnor and Mike Faist. Warner Bros. has international rights to the film with the MGM/Amazon release in North America. The Venice Film Festival runs from August 30 to September 9.

