Nickel Creek returns with “authority” to the Masonic Cathedral Theater – The Oakland Press

It had been a while since Nickel Creek performed in Southeast Michigan so long that the band’s Chris Thile had to poll the audience to determine when was the last time when the trio returned Tuesday night, July 18, to the Masonic Cathedral Theater in Detroit.

Some fans remembered the Americana troupe’s July 2014 stop at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor. For others, it was the Nickel Creek team in 2007 with Fiona Apple at the (then) Meadow Brook Music Theatre. “Why did it take us so long? Thile joked before congratulating the raucous, near-full crowd on their collective decision “to go out on a Tuesday night with such authority, because we’re all grown humans now.”

“We will do our best to match your efforts.”

Thile and company siblings Sara and Sean Watkins did more than that in nearly two hours. Reunited and clearly feeling so good (Thile’s neck and neck against Sean during “Destination” was a display of genuine joy), Nickel Creek showed that they hadn’t lost a step during their break and had, in fact, improved even further by creating a musical synthesis that extends far beyond bluegrass at its roots.

The three musicians, who started recording as children, were hardly idle during this period of separation. Thile fronted the Punch Brothers, among other projects, while Sara and Sean recorded and performed solo and as Watkins Family Hour. Sara was also part of the all-star trio I’m With Her, who had a surprise reunion on Tuesday when she and Sara Jarosz joined Aoife O’Donovan for the closing song of her first set.

It certainly threw down the gauntlet a bit for the headliner, which Nickel Creek (assisted by bassist Jeff Picker) was quick to pick up, Thile launching the first of many mandolin solos on the spirited opener “Where the Long Line Leads.” Everything from instrumental virtuosity to vocal harmonies to wit was intact as the band worked their way through 23 songs. Largely adventurous instrumentals such as “First and Last Waltz”, “Going Out..”, “Smoothie Song”, “Cuckoo’s Nest”, and “Elephant in the Corn” rank among the best performances of the night, with the band members’ fingers being the only special effects needed on a night of organic exposure.

Nickel Creek’s new album “Celebrants” got its due with seven tracks on the setlist, including the title track and ambient track “Holding Pattern,” but not at the expense of a repertoire that dated back to the trio’s self-titled platinum-platinum effort in 2000. “The Lighthouse’s Tale” from that album was one of Tuesday’s highlights, preceded by Thile’s laments over the US government’s dismantling of lighthouses but urging fans to bid on the places that are auctioned off and invite it when they buy one.

“I Should’ve Known Better” displayed Nickel Creek’s clean twist on the blues, while Sean Watkins’ “21st of May,” a rumination on the anticipated 2011 Judgment Day, sounded equally ironic nine years after its release.

And a playful cover of “Hayloft” by Mother Mother fits perfectly with Nickel Creek’s own fare.

It was a welcome and triumphant return, which affirmed how much we missed the band and missed being together. “I feel like we’ve been through a lot together,” Thile said as he dedicated “Holding Pattern” to the audience, and it was clear that those fans were ready to go through a lot more in the future.

John Lodge at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, 5 things to know

Five For Fighting at Pine Knob, 5 things to know

Waiting for “Oppenheimer?” Here are 10 bomb movies to watch right now

Eminem’s Guest Photo Highlights Ed Sheeran’s Memorable Motor City Weekend