What Bollywood Celebrities Said About Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Marriage





A special screening of the film by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Bawal took place on Wednesday in Mumbai where Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Rakulpreet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani and several others were present. Finally, the celebrity review for the movie Nitish Tiwaris is out. As Arjun Kapoor called Bawal interesting, Karan Johar says it’s an original love story. The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor star will be released on July 21 on an OTT platform. After several changes, the creators of Bawal have decided to release the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Many stars including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Radhika Madan and Manish Paul arrived at the premiere of Bawal. After watching his sister Janhvi’s movie, Arjun Kapoor shared how much he liked the movie and also reviewed her performance.

THE half girlfriend The actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “I enjoyed the movie very much. It’s a unique and very interesting movie. It has heart soul and a lot of entertainment, but it makes you wonder about relationships and life. It’s that simple. Varun and Janhvi have their best career here. This one will be remembered for all the good picks.

Karan Johar, director of Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also liked the movie. He said in his review that Bawal is the most original love story ever seen in the general public. “It was done with finesse.” He also called it the best performance of Varun and Janhvi’s acting career.

Varun Sharma wrote that simple things were shown most beautifully in Bawal. He also credited the makers for the lessons. He called Janhvi and Varuns’ performance nuanced in Bawal. Manish Paul also praised the cast and directors of the film. And wrote that he loved Bawal. Actor Radhika Madan called Janhvi serious. She also thanked the lead actor for showing his vulnerability as an actor in this film. Like other celebrities, Kunal Kohli also liked the movie.

