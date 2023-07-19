Actors’ Strike Won’t Stop 39 Independent Projects, Says SAG-AFTRA





The Hollywood Actors Union announced on Tuesday that it has exempted 39 independent film and television projects from its strike, including two films from A24, the New York secret society that has become an Oscar staple. SAG-AFTRA, as the union is known, said productions could film during the strike because it had verified they were unrelated to the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the biggest studios. Talks between the union and the alliance for a new three-year contract broke down on Thursday, and tens of thousands of actors went on strike on Friday. Other waivers may be approved as the union evaluates applications. To be considered, productions must agree to temporarily follow the terms of the latest proposal SAG-AFTRA put on the table during negotiations. Productions will be subject to final agreement between the union and the studio alliance. The 39 projects include Mother Mary, a melodrama co-financed by A24 and starring Anne Hathaway as a fictional musician and Michaela Coel (known for I May Destroy You on HBO) as a fashion designer. The second A24 project, Death of a Unicorn, stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, known since Wednesday on Netflix. It tells the story of a man and his teenage daughter who, while driving in a remote location, crash into a unicorn.

A24 was behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won the Best Picture Oscar in March. A waiver was also granted for The Rivals of Amziah King, a crime thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and produced by Teddy Schwarzman, whose father is Blackstone chief executive Stephen A. Schwarzman. The Chosen, a popular religious TV series, can also continue on a new season, as can Bride Hard, an action comedy starring Rebel Wilson that involves a group of mercenaries and a lavish wedding. Hollywood actors had not gone on strike since 1980. They joined 11,500 screenwriters, who left power in May. Both unions said they were fed up with the exorbitant salaries of entertainment moguls and feared they would not receive a fair share of the spoils of a streaming-dominated future. Actors and writers hadn’t been on strike at the same time since 1960. No discussion with either union is planned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/18/business/actors-strike-film-exemptions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos