Core Issues Raised by the Hollywood Twin Strikes

When the public face of a Hollywood strike consists of famous – and presumably well-paid – actors waving picket signs, it’s easy to assume it’s an internal business fight over pay and benefits to be enjoyed by a cultural elite. In the present case, however, that would be an erroneous impression.

Watching the walkout by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the first “double strike” by two entertainment unions in decades – many can only worry about a future shortage of film and television fare. Yet the dispute involves at least one issue that affects everyone.

The 160,000 actors and 11,500 screenwriters involved in the action against the Alliance of Film and TV Producers worry about two interrelated threats to their livelihoods. Namely, the advent of Artificial Intelligence and its consequences on the right to residual payments from which they have benefited for more than 60 years.

SAG-AFTRA cast and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on July 17, 2023. (OSV News photo/Mike Blake, Reuters)

This last issue, involving compensation for a single appearance on a TV show or movie as often as the production is shown or broadcast, may seem narrow-minded; the first certainly is not. Every member of the workforce, regardless of profession, can ultimately feel the effects of AI.

While AI is far from perfect, it is already possible for producers to insert an actor’s digital image into a scene, and avoid paying for that image then or ever. Also, on traditional channels or cable networks, movie reruns are easy to follow. But for streaming services like Netflix, the data on who watches what remains a secret.

“The whole business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI,” observed SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, announcing on July 13 that her union would join the two-month-old WGA strike. “It’s a moment of history that is a moment of truth,” she continued.

“If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble, we’re all going to be in danger of being replaced by machines,” Drescher concluded. The situation is so dire that Stephen Winer, a former David Letterman writer, told OSV News that Drescher’s face as she spoke resembled that of “someone who has looked into the heart of darkness.”

This is SAG-AFTRA’s first strike since the summer and fall of 1980. The last was over profit sharing of door-to-door press release revenue.

The right of workers to form unions and bargain collectively has been part of Catholic social teaching since at least the 1890s. It is therefore not surprising that – even at the start of what appears to be a prolonged work stoppage – Catholic labor authorities have weighed in on the chilling prospect of technology replacing human industry in almost every field.

What appears to be desperation on the part of the strikers may not work in favor of the producers, said Joseph McCartin, a historian at Georgetown University and executive director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor. “Because the challenge of AI is so real, the position of producers galvanizes the ranks of writers and actors,” he told OSV News.

“Solidarity can prevent producers from producing content. So it’s a real showdown, and the union side sees it as a more existential battle than management does in a way that favors them.

“The technology movement will go forward no matter what we think or do,” remarked Father Sinclair Oubre, spiritual moderator of the Catholic Labor Network and pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orange, Texas. “There are people who live by the philosophy ‘If you can do it, you will’.”

“Concerns have been raised about genetically modified children, and while concerns and policies have been established in the United States, many countries are active in this abuse of human dignity.”

“Technology is neither good nor bad. Morality comes with how it is used. So the question is how this new technology can be introduced while respecting the well-being and livelihoods of writers and actors.

Father Oubre said producers have two choices: go the usual route, let the writers and actors down, collect the extra profits and ignore their moral responsibility to be their brother’s keeper, or go down a path that puts the human person at the center. “

“For Catholics, labor is our ongoing participation in God’s creation,” Clayton Sinyal, executive director of the Catholic Labor Network, said in a statement. “At best, actors and writers embrace this vocation with their creative activity.”

“The studios’ proposal to produce scripts and studio performances with artificial intelligence would prevent these workers from exercising this vocation.”

Previous Hollywood strikes “dealt with clearly defined issues, and there were tough solutions,” said Jonathan Kuntz, who teaches at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television. “This time everything is much more amorphous.”

Winer says producer attitudes will also have to change. Mentioning the threat of unpaid digital actors, he said: “It’s something you expect from a James Bond villain. It’s very, very difficult to make a living even on a hit show. It is no longer a guarantee.

Winer is, for now, pessimistic about the outcome. Speaking of the writers’ union, he said: “If they (meaning management) don’t make major concessions in this strike, it will be over.”

Building on the foundations laid by Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical “Rerum Novarum”, Pope Pius XI, writing in 1931, reaffirmed church support for the “right of workers to form trade unions or other associations to secure their rights to fair wages and working conditions”. More than seven decades later, Pope Benedict XVI echoed this sentiment in his encyclical “Caritas in Veritate,”

“In many cases,” wrote Benedict XVI, “poverty results from a violation of the dignity of human labor, either because the possibilities of work are limited (by unemployment or underemployment) or because a low value is placed on work and the rights that derive from it, in particular the right to a fair wage and to the personal security of the worker and his family.”

