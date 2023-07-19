Ed Westwick spotted on arrival in India, says Namaste Mumbai’ | Bollywood

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. According to reports, the actor is here to visit his girlfriend Amy Jackson. (Also read: Amy Jackson finally confirms dating Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick shares romantic photo)

Ed Westwick at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Ed was spotted by the paparazzo exiting Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. In the short video that was quickly posted on Instagram, the actor was seen exiting the airport with the paparazzo following him from the front. Ed looked cool in a deep blue t-shirt paired with a blue jacket and sea green shorts.

Ed had shared snippets of his flight to Mumbai on Instagram. He shared that the TV stopped working in his seat. He also posted a photo of the flight landing in Mumbai and wrote in the caption, Namaste Mumbai and also shared a photo of the streets of Mumbai on his Instagram stories.

At the airport, the actor posed for the photographers and then walked out. The post’s caption gave information about Ed’s visit to India. “I saw: Chuck Bass in Mumbai! Ed Westwick here to catch girlfriend Amys #Opperhiemer’s premiere and stop by friend Vedant Mahajan’s MVM event this Sunday, causing a stir in the Dreaming City,” the caption read.

Amy and Ed’s relationship

Amy Jackson confirmed dating the actor with an Instagram post in June last year. She was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed son Andreas in September 2019. Their split was confirmed in 2021 when Amy deleted all photos of George, including the post in which they announced Andreas’ birth.

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on The CW network’s Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. The show also featured Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others. Ed also starred in the sitcom White Gold. Ed made his film debut with Children of Men (2006). He then appeared in films such as Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom and many more.

Amy Jackson made their relationship official on the red carpet a year ago. Amy and Ed Westwick walked the red carpet together at the 2022 National Film Awards in London.