Teamsters leaders blast Hollywood and Wall Street greed on Amazon picket line – Deadline





“Look who’s running Hollywood right now, corporate America,” Teamster Chairman Sean O’Brien said on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Amazon’s Los Angeles headquarters. Big companies, they don’t care about their employees. They care about the bottom line and the bottom line,” he added with Hollywood Teamsters frontman Lindsay Dougherty at his side. “It’s a historic moment in our industry, it hasn’t happened since 1960,” Dougherty said, noting the last time screenwriters and actors went on strike together when Ronald Reagan ran SAG. “But it shows workers are not happy with their current conditions… with big tech infiltrating our industry as well as the streaming companies, we need to take back what is ours.” “We’re the biggest and strongest union in the whole country,” O’Brien said of the Teamsters’ 1.3 million members. “We have the ability to shut down this country,” he continued with the 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA and the 20,000 members of the WGA, among others in an America that has seen a union resurgence in recent years. Exiting striking scribes and actors for the first time since the latter took to the streets last week, O’Brien revealed that UPS had just contacted this morning to resume talks with the Teamsters to possibly avert a nationwide strike next month. Amazon’s appearance by Dougherty, O’Brien, WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman and others comes almost immediately after a multi-union rally for UPS drivers at DTLA this morning. While talks with delivery service management stalled earlier this month, Teamsters members could consider a strike within the next two weeks if further negotiations fail. Representing more than 340,000 drivers nationwide and 40,000 here in the Golden State, the Teamsters’ current contract with UPS expires August 1. “If we don’t have a deal acceptable to our members by midnight July 31, UPS will go on strike,” O’Brien told the downtown crowd bluntly this morning before getting the call that management wanted to resume talks. Outside of supporting scribes even before talks between the WGA and AMPTP ended without a deal on May 1, the Hollywood Local 399 leader will face contract negotiations for her own members with studios and streamers next year. As Dougherty told Deadline at the start of it all, she thinks it’s “absolute bullshit” that studios and streamers are claiming times are too tough to meet the financial demands of guilds. Ellen Stuztman, WGA Chief Negotiator, Sean O’Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President, Sean Astin, Lindsay Dougherty, Teamsters Local 399 Secretary-Treasurer and more. Katie Campione Alongside SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee member Sean Astin, WGA leaders Chris Keyser, David Goodman and Meredith Stiehm were also on the picket line outside Amazon headquarters in Culver City today along with Dougherty, O’Brien and Stutzman. SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee member Sean Astin addresses a crowd of protesters outside Amazon’s Culver Studios today (WATCH) pic.twitter.com/FfvxqXpxO3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2023 “Maybe not your fight today, maybe your fight tomorrow,” O’Brien said earlier of his members, many of whom have refused to cross WGA picket lines over the past two months. “And that’s what we’re doing here today, supporting the screen actors by supporting the writers. Because listen, we’re going to be in negotiations with the studio pilots next year and this fight could be ours too. So, we have to come together. An injury to one will be an injury to all.

