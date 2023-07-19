Entertainment
Behind the covers – The Hollywood Reporter
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in uncharted waters, with the next few weeks potentially setting its course, for better or worse.
The sequel to Warner Bros.’ The 2018 DC film comes out of a series of reshoots that took place in New Zealand in mid-June and involved stars such as Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, according to multiple sources.
This is the third series of reshoots of the film, directed by James Wan. That’s almost an unprecedented number, even for a film of this stature.
lost kingdom has faced several headwinds as it swims towards a December 20 release date. It has been postponed multiple times (it was originally scheduled to bow in December 2022), and like its DC movie sibling the flashits manufacture has now spanned three schemes at Warners.
The film was greenlit under the Warners regime led by former film director Toby Emmerich and his lieutenant, DC Films executive Walter Hamada, following Aquamanwhich turned out to be a surprise hit and stands as the highest-grossing DC movie of all time with $1.148 billion.
Principal photography wrapped in January 2022, but by summer Emmerich was out (Hamada soon followed), both victims of the merger that created Warner Bros. Discovery.
The film was in the middle of post-production and began test screenings that summer. Although a timeline is unclear, from summer 2022 to early 2023, The lost kingdom suffered two rounds of retakes and held several uninspiring test screenings.
After a series of drug tests, new Warner film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy became involved, as they ran DC until the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, can find a permanent DC boss to replace Hamada. Sources say that in the fall, Abdy took a strong creative stance and got involved in editing a cut. However, when this version was tested, it scored lower than the previous version. This led to another round of reshoots.
Despite the executives’ differing visions, it’s unclear what the issues were, but an insider said the issue of story clarity was an ongoing concern.
Another concern: Batman.
Hamada wanted Michael Keaton’s version of the character to be akin to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the Marvel movies – an elderly statesman who could appear in various movies, including the now-discontinued bat girlas well as The Lost Kingdom. But the change in release dates has muddied things up. At one point, The lost kingdom was due to open in March 2023, several months before Keaton’s return in June 2023 the flash. So in late July 2022, two months after Abdy and De Luca took over Warners, Ben Affleck joined a series of covers as Bruce Wayne, to replace a scene shot by Keaton. But then the film was moved again, this time after Flash, putting Affleck’s appearance in question. The latest cut of the film doesn’t feature any version of the Dark Knight, sources say, because new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran don’t want to promise a cinematic universe that won’t come to fruition, or tie it excessively to past failures. “It was pretty chaotic,” a source said.
(And some of the chaos may not have been the fault of the studio or the filmmakers. Some of the schedule shifts were due to overcrowded visual effects houses, a phenomenon that occurred during the pandemic and affected both Flash And lost kingdomcausing a cascade of release date overruns.)
Further cutting test screenings took place in February and then again in April. At that time, Safran, producer of the first Aquaman as well as The lost kingdomhad become co-director of the newly created DC Studios, along with Gunn.
It’s unclear how Safran’s transition changed the film’s fortunes, if at all. Insiders say the filmmakers were in the dumps over the seemingly endless post-production process and waterlogged test results. However, the sky may have cleared with the new footage.
Gunn reportedly weighed in on the most recent cut, and management approved a five-day shoot. Sources say filming went so well that Wan and company finished what they needed in just four.
And for some, the fact that Warners is willing to continue spending money to improve the film shows that the studio has faith in The lost kingdom. (In February, according to sources, the filmmakers of blue beetle, the other remaining DC movie that was made during the AT&T era and is due out in August, requested and received two additional days of filming. Safran had also been a producer on Beetle before his rise through the executive ranks.)
lost kingdom is already an expensive production. It was greenlit on a $205 million budget and shot during the pandemic, which was a costly expense for tentpole productions. Additionally, every frame of the film involves visual effects, another major cost. Retakes have only increased this overall budget.
lost kingdom is the latest DC Extended Universe film, launched ten years ago starring Zack Snyder Steel man. Its December release date approaches as Warners’ DC movies plummet to an all-time low. of october black adamOf March Shazam! Fury of the gods (also produced by Safran) and last month the flash were money losers in their theatrical runs. Although Gunn and Safran plan to reboot DC movies with Superman: Legacythat title won’t be released until July 2025. No one wants another dud, and there are questions as to how much bruising the DC movie brand can take.
Filmmakers and the studio know the value that intelligent post-production can bring. The first one Aquaman was also facing rough waves and would only have found its footing in post, when a new ending was finalized and the film tightened to two hours and 23 minutes.
As for Wan, he was optimistic when he spoke to THR in April as he continued to work on the film: “This film has something to say [climate change]but it’s still a fun action-fantasy movie.
July 19, 12:24 p.m. Updated to note that the filmmakers of blue beetle received two days of additional photography. An earlier version said they were denied on those days.
