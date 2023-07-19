Entertainment
Death of Jeffrey Carlson: Chicago actor played trans role in All My Children
Before recording episodes of the soap opera All My Children in New York, Jeffrey Carlson would call a close friend from his time at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and read his script.
Mr. Carlson, a stage actor at heart who has performed on Broadway, paid close attention to a difficult screenplay he undertook. He was playing the first transgender character to appear on daytime television Zarf the British rockstar, who became a woman named Zoe.
Mr. Carlson, who was not transgender himself, was willing to play the role, Chicago actress Susan Hart recalled.
He realized he represented a group of people he was proud to know and represent, she said. He had hundreds and hundreds of fans who not only wrote to him but sent him gifts, teddy bears and trinkets.
Mr. Carlson was found dead on July 6 in his Andersonville apartment. He was 48 years old. The cause of death is pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiners Office.
He hadn’t been feeling well for the past few weeks. We can’t wait to find out what happened, his sister said.
Mr. Carlson appeared in 59 episodes of All My Children in 2006 and 2007.
He really knew his stuff, said Eden Riegel, who portrayed Mr Carlson’s love interest on the soap opera. He was a Broadway actor and he approached his role on the soap opera with equal enthusiasm and respect for the craft.
Mr. Carlsons’ Broadway credits include starring roles in Edward Albees The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia? alongside Bill Pullman, as well as in Taboo’s Rosie ODonnells production.
Mr. Carlson came to Chicago in 2006 to play the role of Prince Hal in Henry IV, Part 1 and Henry IV, Part 2 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Productions moved to the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Theater in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England, where The Guardian called him a star in the making.
Mr. Carlson made Chicago his occasional home base over the years as he performed roles at the Goodman Theater and taught acting, while traveling to appear in stage productions around the country.
He loved it in Chicago. It was all he wanted. He was not a big fan of Hollywood and California. He used to send me videos of him walking around Chicago. It was nice. There was a small family. Everyone knew him, said his sister Elizabeth Gingras.
Hart remembers first working with Mr. Carlson at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
I was so dazzled after our first reading that I went up to him and said: You are the most gifted actor with Shakespeare’s language I have ever heard and we must be friends. And we became not just friends but dear, dear best friends, she said.
He was immensely energetic; you couldn’t take your eyes off him on any show he was on. He had so much charisma and talent, Hart said. He was a masterful teacher and just loved by hundreds of actors and students.
Mr. Carlson has also appeared in several films, including Hitch, Backseat and The Killing Floor, as well as the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
He was revered as one of the finest classical stage actors in America, and that’s not as valuable to some as TV or movies, but for those of us who love classic theater, he was stellar in that category, Hart said.
Acting has not always been his calling. Mr. Carlson, who grew up in Long Beach, California, first studied to become a veterinarian at the University of California, Davis, before changing his specialty.
He had to treat a horse that got noticed by a fence, and between that and the castration of the pigs, he said to himself, that’s it. I think I’m done, said her younger sister.
He adopted an acting background, sometimes causing a bit of staring among family members.
He was still exercising his voice. He would be in the shower and say the word movies in all different inflections and volumes: mooovies…mooooovies! We loved it, but it was like Oh my God! his sister remembered with a laugh.
His career was exciting for us. It was like, Where’s Jeff now? He always seemed to be everywhere. It was just awesome to watch. And he was the best uncle. And he was my best friend, she said. He put on puppet shows for me when we were little with my Cabbage Patch Dolls. And he did the same thing as an uncle using gummy bears.
Mr Carlson’s father was a developer and his mother worked as a beautician until she stayed home to care for her four children.
His sister recalled when Mr. Carlson entered the Juilliard School, a prestigious training ground for actors in New York.
It was just the biggest business in our family; we were like all shouting, Oh, my God!
A celebration of life is planned in Chicago.
|
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/obituaries/2023/7/19/23800706/jeffrey-carlson-dead-all-my-children-obituary-zoe-zarf-trans-chicago-shakespeare-theater
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan Caps Gulf Tour in Turkey with 50 billion UAE dollars
- Death of Jeffrey Carlson: Chicago actor played trans role in All My Children
- SWOSU Volleyball adds five for the 2023 campaign
- Elevate your look with Snover fashion and fragrances
- Wall Street climbs again to further tackle its big rally of the year
- Why are the fires in Canada so bad this year?
- Special counsel’s target letter to Trump in 2020 election inquiry cites three federal laws
- An easy and affordable getaway, sponsored by Discover the Palm Beaches
- Google’s Nearby Share app for Windows PCs is now officially available
- Violent protests continue in Kenya against rising cost of living – BBC News
- A 5.1 earthquake struck central Nevada on Wednesday morning
- As Sunak makes his case to Brits, economy could undermine him