Death of Jeffrey Carlson: Chicago actor played trans role in All My Children

Before recording episodes of the soap opera All My Children in New York, Jeffrey Carlson would call a close friend from his time at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and read his script.

Mr. Carlson, a stage actor at heart who has performed on Broadway, paid close attention to a difficult screenplay he undertook. He was playing the first transgender character to appear on daytime television Zarf the British rockstar, who became a woman named Zoe.

Mr. Carlson, who was not transgender himself, was willing to play the role, Chicago actress Susan Hart recalled.

He realized he represented a group of people he was proud to know and represent, she said. He had hundreds and hundreds of fans who not only wrote to him but sent him gifts, teddy bears and trinkets.

Mr. Carlson was found dead on July 6 in his Andersonville apartment. He was 48 years old. The cause of death is pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiners Office.

He hadn’t been feeling well for the past few weeks. We can’t wait to find out what happened, his sister said.

Mr. Carlson appeared in 59 episodes of All My Children in 2006 and 2007.

Jeffrey Carlson attends the 2007 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City with his All My Children co-star Eden Riegel. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

He really knew his stuff, said Eden Riegel, who portrayed Mr Carlson’s love interest on the soap opera. He was a Broadway actor and he approached his role on the soap opera with equal enthusiasm and respect for the craft.

Mr. Carlsons’ Broadway credits include starring roles in Edward Albees The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia? alongside Bill Pullman, as well as in Taboo’s Rosie ODonnells production.

Mr. Carlson came to Chicago in 2006 to play the role of Prince Hal in Henry IV, Part 1 and Henry IV, Part 2 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Productions moved to the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Theater in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England, where The Guardian called him a star in the making.

Mr. Carlson made Chicago his occasional home base over the years as he performed roles at the Goodman Theater and taught acting, while traveling to appear in stage productions around the country.

He loved it in Chicago. It was all he wanted. He was not a big fan of Hollywood and California. He used to send me videos of him walking around Chicago. It was nice. There was a small family. Everyone knew him, said his sister Elizabeth Gingras.

Jeffrey Carlson (left) plays Prince Hal alongside Greg Vinkler as Falstaff in the 2006 Chicago Shakespeare Theater production of Henry IV Part 1.

Hart remembers first working with Mr. Carlson at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

I was so dazzled after our first reading that I went up to him and said: You are the most gifted actor with Shakespeare’s language I have ever heard and we must be friends. And we became not just friends but dear, dear best friends, she said.

He was immensely energetic; you couldn’t take your eyes off him on any show he was on. He had so much charisma and talent, Hart said. He was a masterful teacher and just loved by hundreds of actors and students.

Mr. Carlson has also appeared in several films, including Hitch, Backseat and The Killing Floor, as well as the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He was revered as one of the finest classical stage actors in America, and that’s not as valuable to some as TV or movies, but for those of us who love classic theater, he was stellar in that category, Hart said.

Acting has not always been his calling. Mr. Carlson, who grew up in Long Beach, California, first studied to become a veterinarian at the University of California, Davis, before changing his specialty.

He had to treat a horse that got noticed by a fence, and between that and the castration of the pigs, he said to himself, that’s it. I think I’m done, said her younger sister.

He adopted an acting background, sometimes causing a bit of staring among family members.

He was still exercising his voice. He would be in the shower and say the word movies in all different inflections and volumes: mooovies…mooooovies! We loved it, but it was like Oh my God! his sister remembered with a laugh.

His career was exciting for us. It was like, Where’s Jeff now? He always seemed to be everywhere. It was just awesome to watch. And he was the best uncle. And he was my best friend, she said. He put on puppet shows for me when we were little with my Cabbage Patch Dolls. And he did the same thing as an uncle using gummy bears.

Mr Carlson’s father was a developer and his mother worked as a beautician until she stayed home to care for her four children.

His sister recalled when Mr. Carlson entered the Juilliard School, a prestigious training ground for actors in New York.

It was just the biggest business in our family; we were like all shouting, Oh, my God!

A celebration of life is planned in Chicago.