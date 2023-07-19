WGA and SAG-AFTRA file labor grievance against NBCUniversal – The Hollywood Reporter





The Writers Guild, now 11 weeks into its strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over stalled contract negotiations, has filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board against NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The union claims the company is infringing on its freedom to picket — and endangering its members — by obstructing the public sidewalk immediately adjoining the studio during an ongoing construction project. The move comes days after SAG-AFTRA, the exponentially sized actors union, announced its own strike against AMPTP over its own contract as well as accompanying studio protests. SAG also filed a mirror action with the agency. According to a complaint the WGA filed with the federal agency on July 18, it “forced[ed] picketers to patrol busy streets with heavy vehicular traffic where two picketers have previously been hit by a car and refusing to provide K-rail barriers to establish pedestrian walkways for picketers to use after the Los Angeles Police Department advised the employer weeks ago in the interest of public safety to do so. The WGA alleges that NBCUniversal has “obstructed, coerced and restricted employees in exercising their rights” – in short, “unlawful conduct”. NBCUniversal responds to THR in a statement: “We are aware of the complaints from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled our legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and we will cooperate with any investigation by the National Labor Relations Board into this matter. While we understand that the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for protesters, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access. We support the rights of unions to demonstrate safely. At the beginning of June, THR explored the growing tensions between guild members and the studio over the issue, which affects protesters as well as pedestrians. Several local public entities had become involved, including the LAPD Labor Relations Unit and the offices of several elected officials. The sidewalk is a municipal enforcement challenge. (An official says THR that the area is “jurisdictional hell”.) WGA activity at NBCUniversal had generated more than several hundred daily walking visitors at the time. In its own filing, the SAG noted that the members were forced “to picket the overcrowded and dangerous location, compounding the dire public safety situation to interfere with the right of striking members to engage in protected and concerted picket and patrol activity outside the employer’s premises during a lawful strike.” NLRB filings, the earliest known actions of these strikes, are centered on the NBCUniversal sidewalk along Lankershim Boulevard. They follow social media outcry on July 17 over the pruning of shade trees – amid the severe summer heat wave – outside another section of the studio’s sprawling campus, along Barham Boulevard. July 18, 3:40 p.m. PST NBCUniversal comment added.

