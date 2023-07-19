Entertainment
Community Events Calendar – Havre Daily News
Wednesday July 19
Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.
Jr. Rodeo, Grandstand Entertainment, 3 p.m., Outdoor Arena, Great Northern Fairgrounds, with children ages 4-18 competing in individual and team rodeo events, including sheep riding, barrels, rope breakaway, poles, steer riding, goat tether, team rope riding and monkey on rope.
4-H competitions in the Bigger Better Barn, with Horse Show at 9:30 a.m. and Dog Show at 4 p.m., plus concessions in the barn at 8 a.m. and Chuckwagon from noon to 9 p.m., Great Northern Fair.
Sounds on the Square, free outdoor concert featuring Izaak Opatz with Johnny Fritz and Chris Sand, 6-8 p.m., Town Square.
Coffee Club, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., North Central Senior Center. Drop-ins and newcomers are welcome.
Brown Bag Lunch for seniors, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pepin Park Horseshoes area, 5th Street side. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided. To register, call the senior center at 406-265-5464.
Team activities, for ages 9-13, 3:30 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Young people team up with a friend, family member or caregiver to complete a fun activity ranging from simple crafts to fun challenges. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.
Books and Babies, 10:15 a.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Children aged 0-5 and caregivers are encouraged to attend, but all are welcome. This program is free and open to the public.
Story time, for 0-8 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Havre-Hill County Library, with a craft to follow. This program is free and open to the public.
Le Havre community pool activities, 406 265-8161:
Aquatic exercise, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., lap swim, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon,
Free swim, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday July 20
Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.
Great Northern Ram Rodeo, an NRA-sanctioned event, 7:00 p.m., Great Northern Fairgrounds Arena, with Big Circle Rodeo stock and rider Anna Brown performing each night. Tickets, general price $15 and free for children 10 and under, will be available at the fair office.
4-H events at the fair, with market animal weighing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and market animal ultrasound, as well as concessions in the barn at 7 a.m. and cart from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Great Northern Fair.
Thursday Pinochle, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., North-Central Seniors Center. Anyone interested in joining can call Heather, 406-265-5464, or drop by the Senior Center. All levels and abilities are welcome.
Afternoon Block Party, 3:30-5 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Build with LEGO bricks or play a board game, for the whole family. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program.
Le Havre community pool activities, 406 265-8161:
Water exercise, 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Lap swimming, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Free swim, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
friday july 21
Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.
Great Northern Ram Rodeo, an NRA-sanctioned event, 7:00 p.m., Great Northern Fairgrounds Arena, with Big Circle Rodeo stock and rider Anna Brown performing each night. Tickets, general price $15 and free for children 10 and under, will be available at the fair office. Slack runs after the main performance.
4-H competitions in Bigger Better Barn, with Beef Show at 9 a.m., Dog Agility at 2 p.m. and Small Animal Show at 3:30 p.m., plus concessions in the barn at 7 a.m. and Chuckwagon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Great Northern Fair.
Morning Block Party, 10 a.m. – noon, Havre-Hill County Library. Build with LEGO bricks or play a board game, for the whole family. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.
Team activities, for ages 14-17, 4 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Team up with a friend or family member to complete a fun activity ranging from simple crafts to fun challenges. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.
Yarn Circle, 4-6 p.m., Haven Hill County Library. The program is free and open to the public. All trades are welcome. Refreshments will be offered.
Le Havre community pool activities, 406 265-8161:
Lap swimming, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Free swim, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday July 22
Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.
Tractor Pull, grandstand entertainment, with locals and semi-finals, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., outdoor arena, Great Northern Fairgrounds.
4-H competitions in Bigger Better Barn, with Swine Show at 8 a.m., Sheep and Goat Show at 1 p.m., Round Robin at 3 p.m., Parent/Alumni Round Robin at 4 p.m., plus concessions in the barn at 7 a.m. and Chuckwagon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Great Northern Fair.
Saturday market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., town square.
Afternoon Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Escape the heat and enjoy a family movie. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.
Sunday July 23
Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.
