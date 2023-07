‘Magnum PI’ Moves to NBC’s Fall 2023 TV Schedule – The Hollywood Reporter

Fall schedule revisions continue across broadcast networks, with NBC the latest to tweak its lineup. NBC’s overhaul for its lineup isn’t as drastic as CBS’s — which had to do a nearly complete teardown of its originally announced slate — but amid ongoing labor strikes across the industry, the network won’t have several shows it planned to roll out in the fall. More specifically, the three Chicago shows and two Law and order The Dick Wolf dramas that NBC announced in May will not debut in the fall as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America strike against studios and streamers while seeking better deals. A comic block of night yard and new series Extended familyoriginally scheduled for Tuesday evening, is also being held. NBC will move Magnum IPwhich has the back half of a 20 episode order, and the Canadian import Transplantation in the fall to help fill some of these gaps and expand the footprint of The voice. The first will partner with quantum leap – which remained in production after wrapping its first season – on Wednesday nights, while Transplant will run on Thursdays. Reruns of shows in Chicago And L&O the franchises will run at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. night yard also remained in production after wrapping its first season, but sources say only two episodes were finished before the strikes began – not enough to kick off a fall comedy block with Extended familywhich filmed off cycle and has more episodes ready to go. The voice will expand to two hours on Tuesdays to fill that hole, with the first hour being a recap of the Monday show. Freshman Dramas The irrational And Find, which also filmed off-cycle and therefore has full series ready for the fall, will air at 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights. A Thursday edition of Deadline will also help fill the calendar. ABC and Fox have fall slates that are almost entirely filled with unscripted programming. The CW will rely on a mix of unscripted shows and acquired scripted series, but it has shifted All American from fall to midseason. NBC’s fall schedule and premiere dates are below. Unless otherwise stated, all times are ET/PT. Saturday September 2

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT: Big Ten Saturday night Thursday, September 7

8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT: NFL Kickoff Sunday September 10

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: Football Night in America

8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT: Sunday Night Football Monday, September 25

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: The Irrational Wednesday, September 27

9 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (final) Friday, September 29

9 p.m.: Deadline Tuesday, October 3

10 p.m.: Found Wednesday, October 4

8 p.m.: Reruns of Chicago Med/Fire/PD

9 p.m.: Magnum PI

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap Thursday, October 5

8 p.m.: Law & Order/SVU/Organized Crime Reruns

9 p.m.: Registry

10 p.m.: Deadline Friday, November 3

8 p.m.: The Wall

