Live Arts will open a new season with two approaches to Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya”

Subscriptions are available for the next season of Expectations at Live Arts, which opens September 29 with the creative pairing of a classic Anton Chekhov piece and a comedic modern riff on its themes.

Chekhovs Uncle Vanya, directed by Artistic Director Susan E. Evans, will be featured in the repertoire along with Aaron Posner’s Life Sucks, which Fran Smith will direct, to open the 33rd season of Live Arts. The shows, which will alternate performances until October 29, will provide compelling middle ground for fans who have been asking for more theatrical classics and people who like to branch out with new plays.

I love doing repertoire theater because it helps both shows, Evans said. Used the same set and design team.

Uncle Vanya, Chekhov’s acclaimed 1897 work, follows the return of a pompous professor and his much younger wife to his family’s homestead and the ensuing layers of conflict.

People also read…

I’m a Chekhov crackpot, Evans said. He does not give in to pessimism. He understands that life is a combination of tragedy and comedy.

Life Sucks, Evans said, is very affectionate. It’s more of a comedy; it’s more meta. Posner brings together a collection of old friends, former lovers, enemies and in-laws and outlaws into a larger conversation about the meaning of life, examining Chekhov through a decidedly contemporary lens.

Next season is a holiday show for the Jane Austen fans on your gift list. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon is scheduled for December 1-17 under the direction of Marianne Kubik.

The play picks up the story of Pride and Prejudice two years after the end of the novel; this time, bookworm sister Mary is at the heart of it all. An unexpected guest arrives as Mary, Jane and Lydia gather at their sister Lizzy’s mansion for the holidays, and Mary may have just met her book lover.

With Kubik at the helm, there will be a lot of liveliness and a lot of movement, Evans said.

It is charming. It has a bit of a feminist twist, Evans said. It’s a delightful sight.

Live Arts will skip its usual January production at the dawn of 2024 to focus more resources on Kinky Boots, which features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It runs from February 16 to March 10, 2024, and Evans said director Jude Hansen is already wondering, how many people can I get?

Were going to try to keep it at 20 on stage for the musical, which will feature musical direction from Abby Smith and choreography from Cory Douylliez-Willis.

Inspired by a true story, Kinky Boots explores what happens when a man struggling to keep his family’s shoe factory from failing meets a drag performer who is looking for sturdier stilettos.

We need that message now, Evans said. This is the kind of show I want to see right now. It’s about expanding your world, not contracting your world.

I think it’s about learning to work together and not making assumptions about someone. It’s about discovering that the people you have a preconceived idea about may not look like what you expected.

And even if you don’t like shoes, there is wonderful music, she says.

The most serious show of the season comes from playwright Donja R. Love. The Virginia premiere of Fireflies will be directed by Ti Ames beginning March 29, introducing local audiences to a woman who writes speeches for her clergyman husband, a leader in the civil rights movement.

Set in 1963, shortly after the murder of four young black girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, the play delves into a pivotal moment in a marriage and a movement.

It’s going to be beautiful at the Founders Theater, Evans said. It reminds a bit [the work of playwright] August Wilson.

Round two of the successful Waterworks Festival kicks off on May 17. Fans can keep an eye out for two shows that were submitted by winners of the first Waterworks Emerging Artist Award events and developed throughout the season, Ah Wing and the Automaton Eagle by Brandon Zhang and The Color Woman by Petron Brown.

A variety of subscription packages are available to make it easier to keep track of the schedule. Choices include the Directors’ Wild Card for $270, the Wild Card for $160, and the Extended Educator Wild Card for $100.

Specific Show Night, for $160, is a subscription package that allows guests to choose from Opening Nights, Second Fridays, Second Saturdays, Early Bird Thursdays, Talkback Thursdays, and Sunday Matinees options. The Under 30 Club is offered for $100.