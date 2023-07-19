Why are Hollywood actors on strike?

Some 65,000 Hollywood actors have been picketing since last week, shutting down productions as they fight for higher salaries amid inflation and a rapidly changing entertainment industry.

Performers say the annual salary they rely on, which is based on residuals from film and TV appearances, has plummeted in the age of streaming, making it impossible for the vast majority of actors to earn a living. According to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the studios – a group that includes Apple; Amazon; Netflix; NBCUniversal; Sony and Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, declined to negotiate pay increases for performers and streaming revenue sharing.

“Most of my members don’t even meet the threshold to get health insurance, which is $26,000 a year, and in most jobs that would be considered part-time jobs,” the SAG-AFTRA president said. Fran Drescher told “CBS Mornings”.

“All they care about is showing their shareholders how much money they’re making and not losing,” Drescher said of the studios. “It’s very strange. I don’t understand why people don’t just do the right thing, why their whole culture doesn’t change to have character.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, says the union “misinterpreted” its position.

“The agreement SAG-AFTRA withdrew from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in salary increases, pension and health contributions, and residual increases and includes unprecedented protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI,” the AMPPTT said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the issues at the center of the strike.



What is the actors’ strike about?

There are two main sticking points, according to SAG-AFTRA. Actors are demanding higher salaries from studios and tougher regulations on the use of artificial intelligence in creative projects.

In terms of compensation, the actors want an 11% increase over base rates this year and an 8% increase over the next two years – to offset the soaring inflation of the past two years, according to a document shared by SAG-AFTRA. The studios responded with an offer of 5% this year and 7.5% in the next two years, according to the document.

The AMPTP said its offer to unions included “the highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years”.

What does streaming have to do with the actors’ strike?

Actors also want to make up for what the union called an erosion of residual payments — the pay performers receive when a movie or TV episode appears on replay, which in previous decades has provided stable incomes for actors who aren’t big stars.

The advent of streaming services has upended those payouts, jeopardizing what was once a stable career. Streaming services don’t pay actors each time an episode of a show or movie they appear in is viewed. Instead, performers are paid a lower amount to have shows or movies available on the platform. As a result, actors earn significantly less for streaming work, even when playing leading roles in hit series.

“The current model devalues ​​our members and affects their ability to make ends meet,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, said in a statement. press conference last week.



Brandee Evans, who appeared in 17 episodes of the Starz series “P-Valley,” recently shared a TikTok video showing three residual checks totaling $8.67. Actor Mark Proksch recently said The envelope that he earns more in residuals from his guest star role in 19 episodes of “The Office,” which ended in 2013, than he does after four seasons as a main cast member of FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows.” Mandy Moore, who starred on the hit NBC show ‘This Is Us,’ said she received residual streaming checks for as little as 1 penny.

SAG proposed that its members have a share of revenue from streaming platforms, which the studios rejected, according to the document.

What is the role of AI in the actors’ strike?

Another sticking point in the talks is artificial intelligence. Actors want strong protections against their likenesses being used to train artificial intelligence, and assurances that they won’t be replaced by AI — something the SAG-AFTRA chief called “an existential threat.”

The prospect of being replaced by a digital copy is particularly frightening for background actors, for whom a small role in the midst of a major cast can be a career break.

Crabtree-Ireland called AI an “existential threat” to the acting profession.

“They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and the company could own that scan, that likeness, for the rest of eternity, on any project they chose, without consent or compensation,” he said of the studios’ proposal.

However, an AMPTP spokesperson denied this characterization. The studios’ latest proposal “only permits a company to use a digital replica of a background actor in the film for which the background actor is employed. Any other use requires the background actor’s consent and negotiation of use, subject to a minimum payment,” the spokesperson said. said CBS MoneyWatch.



How much do actors earn?

While a handful of big stars can earn tens of millions of dollars for a movie, most working actors who aren’t well-known earn much less.

About 87% of SAG-AFTRA members earn less than $26,000 a year as an actor, according to widely cited figures membersmaking them ineligible for health coverage through the union.

Nationally, the median salary for actors last year was nearly $18 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics – which means that half of all actors earn less and the other half earn more. In California, the average hourly wage for actors is $27.73, while in New York it is $63.39.

Such hourly rates could translate into a lucrative salary if applied to full-time work. However, because acting work is usually intermittent and not year-round, most actors earn very little, and many have other jobs besides acting.

Actors who manage to reach the highest pay levels make money, with the top 10% earning an hourly rate of $109, according to the BLS.

Some CBS News staffers are members of SAG-AFTRA. But they work under a different contract than the actors and are not affected by the strike.