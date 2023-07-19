Entertainment
Why are Hollywood actors on strike?
Some 65,000 Hollywood actors have been picketing since last week, shutting down productions as they fight for higher salaries amid inflation and a rapidly changing entertainment industry.
Performers say the annual salary they rely on, which is based on residuals from film and TV appearances, has plummeted in the age of streaming, making it impossible for the vast majority of actors to earn a living. According to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the studios – a group that includes Apple; Amazon; Netflix; NBCUniversal; Sony and Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, declined to negotiate pay increases for performers and streaming revenue sharing.
“Most of my members don’t even meet the threshold to get health insurance, which is $26,000 a year, and in most jobs that would be considered part-time jobs,” the SAG-AFTRA president said. Fran Drescher told “CBS Mornings”.
“All they care about is showing their shareholders how much money they’re making and not losing,” Drescher said of the studios. “It’s very strange. I don’t understand why people don’t just do the right thing, why their whole culture doesn’t change to have character.”
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, says the union “misinterpreted” its position.
“The agreement SAG-AFTRA withdrew from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in salary increases, pension and health contributions, and residual increases and includes unprecedented protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI,” the AMPPTT said in a statement.
Here’s what you need to know about the issues at the center of the strike.
What is the actors’ strike about?
There are two main sticking points, according to SAG-AFTRA. Actors are demanding higher salaries from studios and tougher regulations on the use of artificial intelligence in creative projects.
In terms of compensation, the actors want an 11% increase over base rates this year and an 8% increase over the next two years – to offset the soaring inflation of the past two years, according to a document shared by SAG-AFTRA. The studios responded with an offer of 5% this year and 7.5% in the next two years, according to the document.
The AMPTP said its offer to unions included “the highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years”.
What does streaming have to do with the actors’ strike?
Actors also want to make up for what the union called an erosion of residual payments — the pay performers receive when a movie or TV episode appears on replay, which in previous decades has provided stable incomes for actors who aren’t big stars.
The advent of streaming services has upended those payouts, jeopardizing what was once a stable career. Streaming services don’t pay actors each time an episode of a show or movie they appear in is viewed. Instead, performers are paid a lower amount to have shows or movies available on the platform. As a result, actors earn significantly less for streaming work, even when playing leading roles in hit series.
“The current model devalues our members and affects their ability to make ends meet,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, said in a statement. press conference last week.
Brandee Evans, who appeared in 17 episodes of the Starz series “P-Valley,” recently shared a TikTok video showing three residual checks totaling $8.67. Actor Mark Proksch recently said The envelope that he earns more in residuals from his guest star role in 19 episodes of “The Office,” which ended in 2013, than he does after four seasons as a main cast member of FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows.” Mandy Moore, who starred on the hit NBC show ‘This Is Us,’ said she received residual streaming checks for as little as 1 penny.
SAG proposed that its members have a share of revenue from streaming platforms, which the studios rejected, according to the document.
What is the role of AI in the actors’ strike?
Another sticking point in the talks is artificial intelligence. Actors want strong protections against their likenesses being used to train artificial intelligence, and assurances that they won’t be replaced by AI — something the SAG-AFTRA chief called “an existential threat.”
The prospect of being replaced by a digital copy is particularly frightening for background actors, for whom a small role in the midst of a major cast can be a career break.
Crabtree-Ireland called AI an “existential threat” to the acting profession.
“They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and the company could own that scan, that likeness, for the rest of eternity, on any project they chose, without consent or compensation,” he said of the studios’ proposal.
However, an AMPTP spokesperson denied this characterization. The studios’ latest proposal “only permits a company to use a digital replica of a background actor in the film for which the background actor is employed. Any other use requires the background actor’s consent and negotiation of use, subject to a minimum payment,” the spokesperson said. said CBS MoneyWatch.
How much do actors earn?
While a handful of big stars can earn tens of millions of dollars for a movie, most working actors who aren’t well-known earn much less.
About 87% of SAG-AFTRA members earn less than $26,000 a year as an actor, according to widely cited figures membersmaking them ineligible for health coverage through the union.
Nationally, the median salary for actors last year was nearly $18 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics – which means that half of all actors earn less and the other half earn more. In California, the average hourly wage for actors is $27.73, while in New York it is $63.39.
Such hourly rates could translate into a lucrative salary if applied to full-time work. However, because acting work is usually intermittent and not year-round, most actors earn very little, and many have other jobs besides acting.
Actors who manage to reach the highest pay levels make money, with the top 10% earning an hourly rate of $109, according to the BLS.
Some CBS News staffers are members of SAG-AFTRA. But they work under a different contract than the actors and are not affected by the strike.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sag-aftra-strike-hollywood-union-actors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 16 fake Michigan voters for Donald Trump charged with crimes
- Indonesia and European Union complete IEU-CEPA negotiations
- Why are Hollywood actors on strike?
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Boris Johnsons WhatsApps and sextorting party girls • Graham Cluley
- Live Arts will open a new season with two approaches to Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya”
- Its Black Book pivots to Wrapd.ai to attract more male customers
- ‘Magnum PI’ Moves to NBC’s Fall 2023 TV Schedule – The Hollywood Reporter
- Google restricts internet access for some employees to reduce cyberattack risk
- Weekend Warrior Activity Patterns Associated with Lower Cardiovascular Disease Risk
- Trump was a business client of serial killer suspect Rex Heuermanns
- Morning Summary | The opposition parties decide to carry out a census of castes; Prime Minister Modi says coalitions of negativity never succeed, and more