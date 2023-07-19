Entertainment
Hollywood strikes can’t stop Netflix from falling
Since early May, the writers have been picketing Netflix’s Hollywood offices as they battle to update their contracts with the biggest and wealthiest companies in the entertainment industry. They refuse to work, disrupt productions and create chaos for an industry already reeling from the changes wrought by the rise of streaming. Last week, actors joined in on getting away from their work.
But it’s proving difficult to keep Netflix down. The streaming giant told investors on Wednesday that all those halted productions have saved it money, $1.5 billion to be exact. By the end of the year, the company should now have $5 billion in free cash flow.
The strikes also don’t appear to have harmed Netflix’s relationship with customers. The streamer added 5.9 million subscribers in the last three-month period, which ended after the writers’ strike had already been underway for almost two months. Even in the United States and Canada, where the effects of the strike are likely to be felt first, Netflix has added nearly 1.2 million subscribers. That’s more new subscribers than there have been in the region for at least a year.
Netflix attributed the growth to its recent efforts to crack down on password sharing and offering customers greater pricing flexibility with the introduction of a cheaper ad-supported plan. Both initiatives were put in place after the company was caught off guard by a sudden slowdown in momentum in the first part of last year when it lost subscribers.
Before writers or actors went on strike, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos predicted that the company would be fine if its content pipeline dried up. We have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world, so we could probably serve our members better than most, it tell investors in April. And yes, the company often has shows stored for months before they air, which means customers likely won’t feel the effects of the production hiatus for quite some time. Netflix also relies heavily on reality TV and documentaries, which are unaffected by the strike, to supplement its scripted library.
Even when Netflix’s steady stream of new scripted shows drips, it has thousands of hours of licensed movies and TV shows that it serves up to its on-demand subscribers. (NCIS, anyone?) To round out this offering, Netflix recently began licensing HBO shows, including Insecure And Six feet Under ground.
Yet Sarandos said in a video interview Wednesday that he very much hoped to reach an agreement by then. The son of a union electrician added that he knows the strike can have a huge impact on your family, financially and emotionally. He did not go into detail about Netflix’s role in the contract negotiations, but said: We have a lot of work to do. There are a handful of complicated issues. We are very committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible, a deal that is fair and that allows the industry and everyone involved in it to move forward.
Sarandos also noted that Netflix produces a wide variety of content, including local language fare that will not be affected by the strike. Still to come this year on the streamer: New seasons of The crown, Heart strokeAnd Virgin River. So content sourcing shouldn’t be a problem. Instead, what Netflix needs to worry about most is whether the strikes end up turning the tide of public opinion. The streamer is already The mean one for thousands of writers and actors who picket. And like Los Angeles Time journalist Marie McNamara recently wroteit could eventually become so for the general public as well.
This story has been updated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/07/writers-strike-cant-keep-netflix-down
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UAE and Turkey strengthen ties: $50 billion deals announced during Erdogan’s visit
- Hollywood strikes can’t stop Netflix from falling
- Rail Yard Dawgs Coach Leads First Virginia Hockey Lab Camp
- Microsoft and Activision Extend Deadline to Close $69 Billion Deal Under Strict Regulatory Scrutiny
- Global weather extremes continue as heatwave hits peak in Europe – BBC News
- Xi says China’s climate policy will never be influenced by others
- 16 fake Michigan voters for Donald Trump charged with crimes
- Indonesia and European Union complete IEU-CEPA negotiations
- Why are Hollywood actors on strike?
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Boris Johnsons WhatsApps and sextorting party girls • Graham Cluley
- Live Arts will open a new season with two approaches to Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya”