Hollywood strikes can’t stop Netflix from falling

Since early May, the writers have been picketing Netflix’s Hollywood offices as they battle to update their contracts with the biggest and wealthiest companies in the entertainment industry. They refuse to work, disrupt productions and create chaos for an industry already reeling from the changes wrought by the rise of streaming. Last week, actors joined in on getting away from their work.

But it’s proving difficult to keep Netflix down. The streaming giant told investors on Wednesday that all those halted productions have saved it money, $1.5 billion to be exact. By the end of the year, the company should now have $5 billion in free cash flow.

The strikes also don’t appear to have harmed Netflix’s relationship with customers. The streamer added 5.9 million subscribers in the last three-month period, which ended after the writers’ strike had already been underway for almost two months. Even in the United States and Canada, where the effects of the strike are likely to be felt first, Netflix has added nearly 1.2 million subscribers. That’s more new subscribers than there have been in the region for at least a year.

Netflix attributed the growth to its recent efforts to crack down on password sharing and offering customers greater pricing flexibility with the introduction of a cheaper ad-supported plan. Both initiatives were put in place after the company was caught off guard by a sudden slowdown in momentum in the first part of last year when it lost subscribers.

Before writers or actors went on strike, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos predicted that the company would be fine if its content pipeline dried up. We have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world, so we could probably serve our members better than most, it tell investors in April. And yes, the company often has shows stored for months before they air, which means customers likely won’t feel the effects of the production hiatus for quite some time. Netflix also relies heavily on reality TV and documentaries, which are unaffected by the strike, to supplement its scripted library.

Even when Netflix’s steady stream of new scripted shows drips, it has thousands of hours of licensed movies and TV shows that it serves up to its on-demand subscribers. (NCIS, anyone?) To round out this offering, Netflix recently began licensing HBO shows, including Insecure And Six feet Under ground.

Yet Sarandos said in a video interview Wednesday that he very much hoped to reach an agreement by then. The son of a union electrician added that he knows the strike can have a huge impact on your family, financially and emotionally. He did not go into detail about Netflix’s role in the contract negotiations, but said: We have a lot of work to do. There are a handful of complicated issues. We are very committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible, a deal that is fair and that allows the industry and everyone involved in it to move forward.

Sarandos also noted that Netflix produces a wide variety of content, including local language fare that will not be affected by the strike. Still to come this year on the streamer: New seasons of The crown, Heart strokeAnd Virgin River. So content sourcing shouldn’t be a problem. Instead, what Netflix needs to worry about most is whether the strikes end up turning the tide of public opinion. The streamer is already The mean one for thousands of writers and actors who picket. And like Los Angeles Time journalist Marie McNamara recently wroteit could eventually become so for the general public as well.

This story has been updated.