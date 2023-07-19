Threads now has “tens of millions” of daily users. But her honeymoon phase may be over



new York

CNN

—



Two weeks after the launch of Meta Twitter Competitor Feeds and received a unprecedented amount user registrations, the frenzy around the application seems to have returned to Earth.

After surpassing 100 million user registrations in less than a week, user engagement on Son slowed down. Threads’ daily active users jumped from 49 million on July 7, two days after its launch, to 23.6 million users last Friday, according to a report released this week by the web traffic analytics firm. Similarweb. Average app usage time also fell from 21 minutes to 6 minutes over the same period.

The slowdown hints at challenges ahead for Meta as it contemplates not only keep users away of Twitter, but create a service that reaches a much wider audience. Threads already faces some of the common issues that often plague social media platforms, including user retention, spam, and some early regulatory review around its approach to content moderation. It’s also not yet clear how much of Metas’ investment in building Threads will actually represent financial returns for the company.

I’m very optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on the platform on Monday. The early growth was off the charts, but more importantly, tens of millions are now returning daily. The focus for the rest of the year is to improve the basics and retention.

Meta executives recognized in the early days after Threads launched that it was much easier to get users to sign up for a buzzy new app than to convince them to continue to commit to it long term. That’s probably even truer for Threads, which launched as a relatively simple app in an effort to capitalize on a moment of weakness on Twitter and also tapped into the Instagram network to make the login process easier.

Threads on Tuesday rolled out its first batch of updates to the iOS version of the app, including a translate button, a tab on users’ activity feed dedicated to showing who followed them, and the ability to follow and receive notifications from accounts a user is unfollowing.

Instagram manager Adam Mosseri, who is overseeing the launch of Threads, also hinted at plans to add features such as a desktop version of the app, a feed of accounts only followed by a user, and an edit button. We were clearly on our skis about it, Mosseri said in a Threads post the week the apps launched.

In the meantime, Threads is struggling with a common social media spam problem. Users have complained about replies to posts filled with spammy links and offering freebies in exchange for new subscribers. And on Monday, Mosseri said in a Threads post that the platform was going to have to tighten up on things like throughput limits as spam attacks picked up.

This is going to mean more involuntary limitations of active people (false positives), Mosseri warned. If you get caught [in] these protections let us know.

Meta declined to clarify whether Mosseris’ posting refers to limits on users’ ability to post or read content, or provide additional details. But the comment prompted some growl of Twitter owner Elon Musk after backlash to own Twitter rate limits restrictions on the number of tweets users can read helped propel Threads’ early growth.

Meta shares have jumped more than 6% since the launch of Threads, but some analysts who follow the company are skeptical that Threads will contribute quickly to the company’s results, if at all.

Threads could be a way for Meta to gain additional engagement time on its massive existing user base. The app could also eventually complement Metas’ core advertising business, which could get a boost after facing challenges from a broad decline in the online advertising market and changes to Apple’s app privacy practices.

Meta executives have said they will likely integrate advertising into the platform once its user base reaches critical mass. But even if Threads continues to add users, advertisers may hesitate and possibly wait before allocating advertising dollars to Threads due to their uncertainty about long-term user retention and engagement, Morningstar senior equity analyst Ali Mogharabi said in a recent note to investors.

Like Twitter, Threads could also struggle to attract advertisers, as the nature of a real-time news and public conversations app means the content is sometimes negative or controversial. Even before Musk took over Twitter and alienated advertisers, the platform was a tiny chunk of the ad sales market compared to Metas properties.

Threads, however, likely has a leg up on Twitter because Meta is known as a company that delivers clear value to advertisers, said Scott Kessler, head of global technology at research firm Third Bridge. On the contrary, he said, the risk could be that some advertisers think twice before spending on another Meta platform rather than diversifying their advertising strategy.

For now, analysts will be awaiting comments from Meta executives on Threads during its quarterly earnings call next week, including to see if they offer any clues about the possibility of running ads on the app ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

They launched this in July, Kessler said. This should give them enough time to create enough tools for holiday advertising.