Manav Kaul says he ‘doesn’t want to lead’ in Bollywood





Manav Kaul has proven himself as an actor with projects like Kai Po Che!, Tumhari Sulu and The Fame Game. He had started his career in theater and quickly put on many hats, including those of actor, filmmaker, playwright and author. The actor will soon be seen with Genelia Deshmukh in the film Trial Period. Ahead of the movie’s release, Manav Kaul had an exclusive chat with Bollywood Bubble. During the chat, the actor talked about his direction plans. He also revealed what kind of movies he would like to direct and why. Manav Kaul on making movies Manav has been in the industry for over three decades and its parts travel the world. During her significant journey with theatre, Kaul has written, directed and produced many successful plays. It includes Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane, Park, Baali aur Shambhu, Chuhal among others with multiple shows around the world. His recent play Tumhaare Baare Mein was also well received by the public. He has also directed two feature films, Hansa in 2012 and Tathagat in 2021. When asked if the actor is interested in directing more mainstream films in Bollywood, the actor replied: I’ve made two movies but I love burning my own money, it was those kinds of movies. So I produce and shoot whatever I want. But I don’t want to do anything in this industry. When asked why he doesn’t want to direct movies in Bollywood, the actor replied: Not in Bollywood. I will make films, but I will direct the kind of plays that I do, something more . Manav has a very marked sensitivity as a director, and hopes to see him again one day on the big screen. You can watch the full interview with Manav and Genelia here: About the trial period Directed by Aleya Sen, this film delves into the journey of a single mother, played by Genelia, who seeks to find a “rental” father for her son. Trial Period also stars Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz in supporting roles. The movie is ready to stream on Jio Cinema from July 21, 2023. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh Has an Intriguing Tease on the Return of Jaane Tu Ya’s Co-Star Jaane Na Imran Khans

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/exclusive-news/manav-kaul-reveals-he-does-not-want-to-direct-bollywood-film/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos