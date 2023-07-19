The Rock will receive the biggest paycheck for an actor

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to receive the biggest payout for an actor for his role in an upcoming film.

Johnson to appear in Amazon Prime Video’s celebratory action-comedy The Red alongside Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll and many more.

According to reports in PuckThe Rock will receive $50 million for his role in the film, surpassing the $40 million received by Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil Warr and Will Smith inKing Richardto become the highest fee for a single actor in a film of all time.

The plot for Red One is being kept under wraps, but Johnson will star as Commander Callum Drift and it will be directed by Jake Kasdan.

Discussing filming the project with Johnson last year, Evans said comicbook.com: I’ve been in this industry too long, but I’ve never seen a Christmas movie fall in my lap, he told the outlet in April. It was never on my radar. They arrive. They are occasional. But it was never something that came to me.

“So the fact that this one came up, I was like, ‘I can’t say no to that. I can’t. And Dwayne is just amazing. He’s such a nice guy. It’s amazing what he actually does, it’s so funny. He is really charming and really knows.

Elsewhere, The Rock said his bid for President of the United States of America is currently off the table.

Johnson has been talking about becoming president since 2016. He first said he wouldn’t rule it out before saying he was seriously considering running for office in 2020. He then dismissed the speculation entirely.

However, in 2021 Johnson said he would still consider running for president, and it was later revealed that 46% of Americans would vote for him.