What Are Residue and Why Hollywood Actors and Writers Hit Them

ANGELS — LOS ANGELES (AP) The residue is out there, read a picket sign held by actor David Duchovny, echoing the tagline of his television series, The X Files.

Residuals are a central problem of current simultaneous strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, and a subject of constant picket commentary. While they once generously rewarded stars with reusable hits like Duchovny, union members say they’ve since shrunk to a trickle as the industry shifted to streaming. Here is an overview of how the system works and the experience of those who receive them or not.

WHAT ARE RESIDUALS?

Residuals are long-term payments to those who worked on movies and TV shows, negotiated by unions, for reruns and other airings after the initial release. The base pay structure was worked out in 1960, the last time writers and actors went on strike together.

Traditionally, actors and writers get paid for every time a show airs on TV or cable, or when someone buys a DVD, Blu-ray disc, or (long ago) VHS tape.

Payouts, which decrease over time, are tied to several factors, including the length of a movie or show, the size of a role, a production’s budget, and where the movie or show is offered.

While streaming companies technically pay residuals, unions and their members say the amounts and timing of payments leave actors and writers a pittance of what they once got and those who once got paid for reruns of network shows often get nothing now.

I did an episode of Criminal Minds and I had residue, said actor Whitney Morgan Cox, who has a handful of credits for small roles. And then Criminal Minds moved to Netflix and those checks stopped coming. And then it had a resurgence on cable TV, I got a few more checks. It went to streaming, the checks stopped coming.

HOW MUCH ARE THEY WORTH?

Like all money in Hollywood, the amounts run the gamut. More than a decade after the show ended, the cast of Friends was still earning millions a year.

But the residual payments can easily add up to pennies. Some actors are sharing their residuals on social media, including Kimiko Glenn of Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black,” who made a TikTok video of a statement showing just $27 in total for foreign residuals earned in the decade since the show’s debut.

I’m still like, but why even cut it? actor Zoe Lister-Jones said he cashed residual checks.

It’s not worth the paper it’s printed on, added actor and writer Paul Scheer.

Getting underpaid is so common that there’s even a bar in Studio City that offers free drinks to actors and writers who show they’ve received a check for less than a dollar.

But even modest payments can be essential to a lower level performer’s livelihood.

Residues are how we live, says Cox. There are our initial paychecks, which help, but then there are our residues, which help us with our errands and our daily lives.

The lack of such a stable income can mean the loss of union health insurance for members, who must earn $27,000 a year to qualify for coverage. The vast majority are not eligible.

WHAT IS THE POPULARITY PROBLEM?

Streaming residuals are largely independent of the popularity of the movie or show they are linked to. Most streaming services are shy about releasing specific viewership numbers. Performers say being part of a hit doesn’t make much sense anymore.

Actor Chris Browning appeared in the movie Bright with Will Smith, which Netflix touted as a highly-watched hit.

If it was during the old residual DVDs era, I would have received a residual check for $25,000, Browning said. “I got $271 from Netflix.”

David Denman, who appeared in 31 episodes of The Office, which aired on NBC, said it doesn’t matter if you watch this show once or watch it 100 times, you won’t get more money because more people watch it.

When it was the number 1 show on Netflix, they’re able to make a big profit out of it, but it doesn’t trickle down to blue-collar actors like me, Denman said. “We were just asking to share the profits when the show is successful, that’s all.”

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of Abbott Elementary on the traditional ABC broadcast network, said she had a much better experience in many ways than friends who played similar roles on streamers.

I think … streamers could learn from what the networks have done in the past right now,” Brunson said.

WHAT WAS ON THE NEGOTIATION TABLE?

Although little has been publicly revealed about the details of the writers’ contract negotiations, which concluded on May 2, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists released a preview of the negotiations on Monday when talks broke down on July 12.

The union said negotiators had asked studios to consider a “comprehensive plan for actors to participate in streaming revenue, as the current business model has eroded our residual revenue.” The answer, the union said, was simply no. »

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents employers, said in response that SAG-AFTRA’s public descriptions deliberately misrepresent and misrepresent negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA said the AMPTP flatly rejected its residual proposals for low-budget productions. They included requiring residual payments for the continued release of movies on streaming services, regardless of budget or specific length, and paying for shows that air first and later on TV at the same rate as shows that air first on TV. They also proposed increased residuals that apply when a traditional media production is then released to a free streaming platform like Amazon Freevee.

Regarding higher-budget productions, the union said it was looking for improved residuals for the continued availability of movies and shows on subscription streaming services. SAG-AFTRA said progress had been made in negotiations on this issue, but significant gaps remained between the two sides.

The AMPTP released far fewer details about its views on the negotiations. But the group said it included a 76% increase in residuals on overseas streaming video for big-budget productions.

___

Associated Press writers Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz contributed.