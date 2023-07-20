Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur Morgan Actor Roger Clark Speaks Out Against AI Singing Videos





Roger Clark, the actor best known for his memorable portrayal of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, apparently isn’t a fan of using AI technology for music covers or memes. Given his prominent position in one of Rockstar’s most commercially successful games of all time, Clark’s perspective carries significant weight and prompts an insightful discussion of the relationship between technology and creative integrity.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve at a frightening rate, more and more critics are expressing concerns about the possible risks and ethical issues associated with AI development. After all, this technology has the potential to revolutionize many industries, such as the writing and acting industries. One of the main concerns raised by critics is the potential loss of jobs due to automation, and it seems that this is also the position taken by Red Dead Redemption 2it’s Roger Clark. RELATED: Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Gets Bounty For Self Defense In a recently released TikTok video, Clark calls the AI ​​”plagiarism software,” possibly hinting that the actors’ likenesses could be used without their permission. The actor also references the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, in which actors and writers are striking against movie studios for the right to be fairly compensated for their work. Clark also gives an ominous warning in addition to his comments on the Hollywood Strike, warning meme lovers that if they continue to share AI-generated material on the internet, it will be all they have left in the end. With the rise of AI, actors run the risk of having their footage stolen and used to make it look like the actor is appearing in unauthorized productions, potentially opening the door for studios to use artists’ likenesses without permission or compensation. Both SAG and AFTRA have expressed concerns that studios are using AI to generate fictional performances and cut jobs for actors. There’s no denying that AI-generated content can be a lot of fun and entertaining. Many people enjoy listening to AI music covers or watching realistic deepfake clips that seamlessly incorporate their favorite actors into mainstream movies. Even in the gaming industry, AI-produced content can create many exciting gaming opportunities, such as a Skyrim mod that uses AI to generate memories for the many NPCs in the game. That being said, the Red Dead Redemption 2 The actor makes a valid point, as the increased use of AI technologies raises countless questions regarding copyright infringement and intellectual property ownership. It remains to be seen how the company will handle this difficult issue in the future. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. MORE: Red Dead Redemption 2’s Whiskey Tree Explained

