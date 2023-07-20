Is it okay to go to the movies during Hollywood strikes?





An excerpt from the sitcom The Nanny made the rounds on social networks. It shows Fran Fine played by Fran Drescher, the current president of the Screen Actors Guild, telling her boss one of her mothers three cardinal rules: Never, never, never cross a picket line. Drescher not only adheres to this rule in real life, but she also leads the union that represents the 160,000 actors who went on strike on July 13.

The actors’ strike focuses on profit sharing and the protection of artificial intelligence. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May. Writers said their pay has stagnated as streaming services have grown. This is the first time since 1960 that the two unions have gone on strike at the same time.

The strikes raise a question for consumers who want to support working people: is watching Netflix or going to the movies like crossing a proverbial picket line? Currently, it appears that is not the case.

A line of striking workers in front of a workplace or employer (or in this strike, in front of major studios) is what generally constitutes a picket line. Historically, someone supporting these workers would not cross that line. The idea of ​​people watching Netflix or going to the movies crossing a picket line is a stretch where, after all, are the pickets? James Bennett, professor of economics at George Mason University, said. Traditionally, a picket line must include people picketing, he said, adding that a virtual picket line is a new concept. Although unions with digital media workers or with companies that offer online shopping have floated the idea of ​​a digital picket line, actors’ and writers’ unions have not called on consumers to stop watching TV and movies on streaming services or to cancel their Barbenheimer tickets.

For individual consumers who decide whether to watch or not, it depends on their objective. The question for all workers and consumers in any strike is: whose side are you on? said Dan Cornfield, a sociology professor at Vanderbilt University and a labor expert. When workers are on strike, there are ways for consumers and members of the public to show their support. In some cases, people may walk with workers on the picket line. Or they can boycott. A boycott could cause a company financial hardship, but it also sends a broader message that people care about the fair treatment of workers, Cornfield said. Adam Seth Litwin, professor of industrial labor relations at Cornell University, said: “We really have to listen to the demand of the striking unions. Watching content created by writers and actors can prove that streamers and studios need it because of the revenue the programs generate, he said. On the other hand, streamers may be able to withstand a long strike due to the large inventory of content they have built up. If customers keep paying their monthly fees, Litwin said, Netflix and other companies can hold on for a long, long time. And unions could retain a consumer boycott as a tool for a later stage of negotiations if no deal is reached, experts said. As for not going to the movies, it could end up hurting cinemas, many of which have struggled post-pandemic, and their employees. Right now, Litwin said, it wouldn’t make much sense to go after the theaters themselves.

Still, some people want to make a statement. David Escobedo, a former improv actor in Los Angeles who is working on a doctorate. in England, said he felt compelled to do something to support his striking friends and decided to cancel his Netflix membership, even though the unions hadn’t asked for it. To be honest, I really like Netflix, he said. Black Mirror is one of my favorite shows of all time. But he added that he wanted to send a message, especially since it can be difficult to get the attention of these large institutions. When cancelling, he clarified that it was in favor of strikes. It sends the message that there is support, he said. Escobedo said he also uses other Disney+ streaming services, which include many of his young son’s favorites and has no plans to cancel them yet. Others are also thinking about it, including Litwin, the professor of industrial labor relations. I haven’t canceled my streaming subscriptions yet, but I’m listening, he said, indicating he could follow a boycott if the unions appealed. Janine Granda, an actress and member of the Screen Actors Guild who is on strike, said: “We actually want people to go to the movies. She said she was planning a Barbie and Oppenheimer double feature herself this weekend, along with a group of friends. If the unions change their minds, says Granda, you will hear us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/19/arts/sag-aftra-picket-line.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos