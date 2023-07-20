Voice actor Piccolos wants you to be the Piccolo for someone else

As a voice-over artist, Christopher Sabat has stolen the show in animated movies and shows so many times it’s easy to lose count. The prolific actor is the English voice behind anime characters like All Might in my hero academiaColonel Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemistand Ayame Soma in Fruit basketamong a lot other memorable roles. But his most popular stage-stealing performances might come from the Dragon Ball franchise and his roles as Vegeta and Piccolo.

Both are fan-favorite characters, but Piccolo has always been a supporting character, while Vegeta has essentially become the second protagonist of Dragon Balls, along with hero Goku. The film Dragon Ball Super: Super heroes changes that, allowing Piccolo to play alongside his former student: Goku’s eldest son, Gohan.

Recently, Sabat spoke to Polygon about his career in Piccolo and his role in Super heroand the fandoms’ relationship with one of anime’s most memorable characters.

This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

Image: Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

Polygon: Dragon Ball Super: Super heroes is a fun movie for fans like me who grew up on Dragon Ball, but didn’t really follow. It’s really reminiscent of those early comic days of Dragon Ball, but you can also watch it as a standalone movie.

Christopher Sabat: Yes you can. He has [Dragon Ball creator/Super Hero writer] Akira Toriyama’s spirit everywhere. This is just a guess I’ve gleaned from 25 years of working on this, but it seems like if Akira Toriyama were successful, Dragon Ball would probably be mostly comedy, because that’s where it all started, right? Dragon Ball started out mostly as a comedy and a bit of a fight. So whenever things are lively and fun and quirky, I know Akira Toriyama has really played a big part in it.

How do you think Dragon Ball managed to maintain the delicate balance where the characters essentially stay the same, but evolve from story to story?

The shows have evolved over the years and become more interesting. And thankfully, Vegeta has evolved in ways no one would have ever anticipated. He’s actually become a really relatable character for a lot of people. As people get older, they realize, Well, I liked Goku because Goku always strives to be the best, but he has weird motivations in other areas!

Whereas Vegeta, he has to struggle a lot more. Things don’t flow to him that easily. In fact, I think it could almost be a joke for Akira Toriyama, to always troll Vegeta into thinking he’s finally going to have something great, and then [he] doesn’t.

Piccolo can also feel more dynamic than Goku. It’s like that old line, I’m not the stepfather, I’m the father who came forward.

Yeah. I tell people you can be someone’s Piccolo, if you want to. Be the Piccolo!

It’s funny that these two guys you play are unlikely father figures, but in this movie, Piccolo is kind of frustrated, like a tired Mr. Miyagi. Is that what you were trying to get across?

What I love about this movie, though, is that yes, he’s tired, but it really shows that strong family bond he has with Gohan. I like this. When Videl calls her at the beginning of the film, she basically says: Hey, can you go get Pan? I’ll give you one of those stuffed animals you love!

It’s like, I don’t like stuffed animals! or whatever. And they moved around and he got about 30. Which to me implies they’re leaning on Piccolo a bit to pick up Pan. He is part of their family, almost a nanny in some ways. And I love that part of him.

Do you see your version of Piccolo as subtly different from the Japanese version?

It was interesting because when we started working on Dragon Ball in the late 90s, we didn’t have a lot of good hardware, nor the digital technology that we have today. So we didn’t even have the correct Japanese version of Dragon Ball. Actually, I think they got the master recordings from Mexico. It was a licensed show that was already airing, so in Japan they told us, just use theirs.

So even when we listened to the original, it was in Spanish. And so I never got much exposure to what Piccolo really sounded like in Japanese. We had to guess a lot. And over the years he worked on all the video games and then worked on Dragon Ball Z Kai, and re-dubbing parts of the original series, that I really started to understand the characters better. Especially Vegeta. I had real revelations about Goku. So over the years, my interpretation of these characters has changed a lot, based on the knowledge I’ve gained from the show.

Image: Arc System Works/Bandai Namco

Also, when I was originally recording Dragon Ball Zwe had not recorded [the previous series] dragonball Again. So Piccolo was a very confusing character for me! For example, what is he, why are people afraid of him and what is going on? So it was good to play him in a way that propelled him into a hero, propelled him into a mentor, the main decision-maker, the main strategist for Dragon Ball Super: Super heroes.

Do you ever slip from the voice of Vegetas to Piccolos?

I save one character at a time just to protect myself too much from this temptation. But there was a time when I was working on the original Dragon Ball Zwhere I met a fan at a convention who came up to me and said, Hey, your Piccolo and Vegeta voice sounds a bit alike these days.

And I listened, and damn it, he was right. My voice was so high after recording so many hours that my voice was a bit damaged, and it was kind of stuck in the middle. So I raised Vegetas’ voice and Piccolos’ voice a bit lower.

Speaking of conversations with fans, have you seen the fan claim of Piccolo as a black character?

Yes I have! That’s always been my theory on Piccolo. If I ever cast Piccolo in a live action movie, I’d cast him as a black character. There are so many parallels here. He is very related to his race, and [Namekians] were made by imperialism, stuff like that. There are a lot of people who believe that Piccolos is a black character, and I’m 100% on board with that, I’m right into that.

Image: Toei Animation/Crunchyroll

And you see that because the fans considered Dragon Ball more of an inspiration than a story, right?

Yes, there weren’t many opportunities to add a lot of diversity in Dragon Ball. Back in the late 90s, Dallas was still in its infancy in terms of a voiceover community. And so we didn’t have the money to pay anyone. We didn’t have the money to pay for expensive actors or anything like that.

Dallas was just a market back then where anyone really good left. All the big POC actors would go, Alright, I’m out of here. I’m going to New York ! Because there weren’t many [of work] in Dallas at the time. But it was good especially in Dragon Ball Super to be able to introduce a mix of people. In fact, I tried very hard Super hero giving some of those roles to POC voice actors like Aleks Le, who is Asian American, and Zeno Robinson, who is African American [playing antagonists Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.]. I thought they were a nice pair.

How would you say your understanding of Piccolo has changed since you started?

I think a lot of Dragon Ball fans understood that, but I didn’t realize how important Gohan was to Piccolos’ evolution. You could say that without Gohan, Piccolo could have followed the path of the original Vegeta. It could have been grim. But Gohan somehow opened Piccolos’ heart. Piccolo came from a being who simply spat out all the evil in his body! He was never meant to be a good guy, necessarily.

Yeah, and Dragon Ball has always excelled at showing the growth of great characters through action, especially when Gohan shows what he learned from Piccolo in Super hero.

My heart still sank even on a small screen when this happened in the movie. It has some really key, really beautiful moments. They did some nice things with the sound design during that moment that you’re talking about too. I don’t want to spoil it for those who haven’t seen it yet, but there are about three big moments in the movie that make you cry, and that was probably the main one, right?