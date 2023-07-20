Johnny Depp’s band Hollywood Vampires cancel their Budapest concert at the last minute ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’, worrying fans queuing

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper’s band The Hollywood Vampires canceled their Budapest concert at the last minute on Tuesday.

The supergroup – also including Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – suddenly pulled out of the gig at the Papp Lszl Budapest Sportarna due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Fans queuing on the site were concerned about the sudden cancellation and frustrated that the band gave no further explanation as to why they couldn’t play.

The statement, which was also shared by Johnny, 60, on his Instagram read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest.”

‘All tickets (general and VIP, including meet and greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all the fans who have traveled near and far to watch us grow, and we are truly sorry for that. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires.’

Although he didn’t specify if it was a medical issue, fans expressed their concern and sent their best wishes.

One wrote: ‘Ohhh no hope everyone is doing well. (sic)’

Another said: ‘They wouldn’t cancel if it wasn’t something big. I hope everyone is in good health.

‘Please don’t let anyone from the Vampires or the team have any huge technical or other issues. I’m really, really worried…’

Others were frustrated by the lack of motivation behind the sudden cancellation.

One fan wrote: ‘This is a lousy advert. I think those who have traveled far may have booked a hotel to see you. The fans deserve a better reason.

“Would be nice to know why when communicating something of this magnitude,” added another.

MailOnline has contacted Hollywood Vampires and Johnny’s rep for comment.

Johnny has returned to the music business after his high-profile court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

While awaiting the verdict on his US libel case – which ultimately worked out in his favor – the Pirates of the Caribbean actor performed with the late rock legend and his close friend Jeff Beck, who is among the fallen rock stars they paid tribute to in the show.

The group is then due to play in Slovakia at the Olympic grounds on Thursday.