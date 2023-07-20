Striking actor says he has a warning about how companies could use performers’ digital replicas

Hi, I’m Aarika! If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday you’ll receive fresh, community-driven stories that catch up with you with our independent local news.

Striking actors on the picket lines are demanding that studios seek their consent and compensate them fairly for digital cues.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland is the chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union supporting the strike. Speaking at a press conference last week, he said actors faced an existential threat to their livelihoods with the rise of generative AI technology.

It all sounds a bit like Black Mirrors Joan is awful episode, but actor Erik Passoja told LAist he had a real life cautionary tale of his experience working in the video game industry.

Passoja said he did motion capture work in 2014 for the video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. He said he received a daily fee to play a Belgian geneticist, one of the villains’ henchmen.

But after the game was released, Passoja received an unexpected call from a friend. He said Hey Erik, my son just shot you!, Passoja recalled.

It turns out that Passojas’ digital likeness was also used in a multiplayer version of the game, which he said he didn’t consent to.

I found out that someone stuck my face on a playable character, so now you can shoot me, blow me up, burn me, throw me off a cliff,” Passoja said.

Passoja said he’s never seen a dime of residue, which actors don’t usually get on video games.

The SAG-AFTRA strike order does not include work under its Interactive Media Agreement, which covers work on video games.

But Passoja said he fears Hollywood studios will do the same.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) said in a statement that its contract offer includes a groundbreaking requirement to seek consent from performers before using a digital replica.

But according to Crabtree-Ireland, the AMPTP had proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and their company own that scan, their image, their likeness, and could use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want without consent or compensation.

If you think this is a revolutionary proposition, I suggest you think again, Crabtree-Ireland added.

If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble. We are all going to risk being replaced by machines, Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA said at the press conference announcing the strike .

For his part, Passoja said he believes in the power of AI and technology if used ethically, but he feels exploited by the situation, especially considering that Call of Duty is a multi-billion dollar franchise . Passoja said he was running for local SAG-AFTRA shop steward, in part because of the issue.

About the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have negotiated new contracts with Hollywood studios, collectively known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The WGA went on strike on May 2. This is the WGA’s first strike in 15 years; the last work stoppage began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 13. It was the first time that Hollywood artists and writers had simultaneously left work since 1960.



Call of Duty The Activision developer did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Timeline: SAG-AFTRA Strike

A few things to note: This is SAG’s first strike since 1980. The 1960 strike, which took place while the WGA was also on strike, was led by then-SAG President Ronald Reagan. Current events:

May 17: Union leaders request and receive a strike authorization vote before contract negotiations.

Union leaders request and receive a strike authorization vote before contract negotiations. June 7 : SAG-AFTRA begins negotiations with AMPTP; contract ending June 30.

: SAG-AFTRA begins negotiations with AMPTP; contract ending June 30. June 30th : Both sides agree to extend the talks until July 12.

Both sides agree to extend the talks until July 12. July 12: The federal negotiator is called.

The federal negotiator is called. July 13: The national council of SAG-AFTRA authorizes its 160,000 members to strike.

The national council of SAG-AFTRA authorizes its 160,000 members to strike. July 14th : Picketing begins at 9 a.m. at major studios and streamer HQs across the city.

The problem: the actors

Minimum income: SAG is asking for a general wage increase of 11% to reflect inflation. AMPTP replicates with 5%.

Revenue sharing: Actors feel they haven’t received their fair share of revenue from hit streaming shows.

Traditionally, pay was tied to ratings. Streamers like Netflix, however, don’t publish how many people watch their shows, so it’s hard to know which ones are major hits. SAG-AFTRA offered to use a third-party company to measure the ratings and design the residuals. The AMPTP rejected this.

Studio and streamer executives say they are still recovering from pandemic-related losses and have spent billions of dollars creating and buying content for new streaming platforms, some of which are far from profitable.

While some streamers are thriving (Netflix recently reported quarterly operating profit of $1.71 billion), The Walt Disney Co. announced the layoff of 7,000 employees to save money, after losing nearly $10 billion to date on its streaming platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery is making deep cuts due to its $50 billion debt.

Artificial intelligence: There is deep concern about how artificial intelligence will be used, with particular concern about the use of a performer’s image and likeness. The union wants to prevent studios from training AI programs on actors’ work without permission, and that actors consent and be paid if AI is used to replicate them. The AMPTP came up with what it called a ‘breakthrough’ proposal that it says protects digital likenesses of performers.” The union rejected that proposal.

Self-recorded auditions: Since the pandemic, self-produced audition tapes have become norm meaning that the actors light and film themselves. It is labor intensive, unpaid, and expands an already competitive pool of performers. The union says it understands self-recorded hearings can be helpful, but wants to impose restrictions.

Go further