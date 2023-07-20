The Chosen Will Film Through Hollywood Strike with Indie…… | News and reports





The hugely popular series based on the life of Jesus Christ went through what its creator dubbed a “Red Sea moment” after a labor strike threatened to halt filming for season 4 of The chosen. On Friday, July 14, director and co-writer Dallas Jenkins sent an email informing viewers The chosen had not yet received an exemption to continue filming during the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike. “It’s very expensive, unfortunately, and especially frustrating because we only have two weeks of shooting left. Pray that we can get back quickly on schedule.” Jenkins also tagged SAG-AFTRA in a Instagram post, urging the union to approve a waiver of the exemption. “We are the good guys; we treated your actors well. Please take a few minutes to approve our application so your cast members can get back to work being paid for the last two weeks of a season they wish to complete. After a day of filming without the actors, on Sunday afternoon, the show’s official Twitter account announcement he had been approved for a waiver and would resume filming on Monday. The account also noted that Season 4 is “entirely independent and 100% funded by donations.” “We have worked hard to meet all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement. We appreciate their recognition of us as an independent as well as their hard work in this process,” Jenkins said in a statement provided to Religion News Service. The chosen was able to get an exemption to continue filming because it is not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios such as Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. in contract negotiations. Jenkins told RNS The chosen decided not to partner with AMPTP due to the limited reach of the show. Yet all of the actors on the show, including Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie, belong to the Screen Actors Guild. A spokesperson for The chosen confirmed with RNS by e-mail that by opting for the exemption, The chosen agreed to be retroactively bound to the terms of the contract to be agreed between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA at the end of the strike. Previous seasons of the crowd-funded show, which has garnered over 520 million views worldwide, are available for free on the show. website and app, as well as heavy streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon. In May, Lionsgate acquired the distribution rights for The chosenand on Sunday, The CW, a national television network, began weekly airing of the show’s first three seasons. As Season 4 resumed filming in Utah, the show became the first TV series to get a tentative deal to film during the strike, best of all. The chosen‘s knowledge. “Everyone is happy to be at work, especially with only two weeks left. We are so close to being done, everyone was eager to finish,” Jenkins told RNS. There is no official release date for the fourth season yet, but a spokesperson said it currently looks like early 2024. “We had already finished filming episodes 1-4, so these last two weeks allow us to finish episodes 5-8,” Jenkins said. “Some of the most emotional and impactful moments happen in what we’re filming, so I’m glad we didn’t have to delay it!”

