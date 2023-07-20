Universal is under investigation after trimming trees that shaded SAG-AFTRA protesters

The Los Angeles City Comptrollers’ Office is investigating after NBCUniversal severely cut down a row of trees outside its studios where SAG-AFTRA members were picketing corporate executives, eliminating shade during a scorching heat wave.

Trees are key to providing Angelenos with significant environmental and public health benefits, especially during a heat wave, LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia writing on Twitter.

Last week, 160,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and other media personalities joined the 11,000 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members who have been on the picket line since May as negotiations between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, broke down. But excessive heat in some parts of the country led strike organizers to warn participants to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA cut short its Disney and Warner Bros. pickets, citing extreme heat in Los Angeles.

On Monday, comedian Chris Stephens tweeted a photo of a row of trees, all with their branches severely pruned. Quick shout out to the good folks at @UniversalPics for pruning the trees that gave our picket line some shade just before a 90+ degree week, he wrote.

But NBCUniversal denied it was malicious.















We understand that the Ficus tree safety pruning we did on Barham Blvd. created unintended challenges for protesters, it was not our intention, an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. NBCUniversal owns Universal Pictures. In partnership with licensed arborists, we prune these trees every year at this time of year to ensure the canopies are light before the high wind season.

But Mejia said the trees in question are run by the city, not NBCUniversal, and added that trees should be pruned every five years, not annually.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Works also told CNN in a statement that the city has not issued any tree-trimming permits for the area outside Universals’ offices.

The NBCUniversal spokesperson added that the company is working to provide additional accommodations such as pop-up tents and water. We continue to communicate openly with union leaders on site to work together during this time, they said.

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told CNN on Wednesday that the union and the WGA each filed unfair labor practice charges against NBCUniversal with the National Labor Relations Board. Both unions are working to remedy this gross violation of our members’ rights, according to the spokesperson.

SAG-AFTRA appreciates these efforts to ensure our members have a safe place to exercise their federal rights to join the picket lines to demand a fair contract, they said. Suspiciously timed construction that has forced picketers onto streets without proper safety rails, and now tree cutting eliminating shade during a record-breaking heat wave, has forced SAG-AFTRA to determine it cannot safely picket its members at NBCUniversal.

We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled its legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and will cooperate with any investigation by the National Labor Relations Board into this matter, an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in response to a request for comment on the unfair workload. While we understand that the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for protesters, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access. We support the rights of unions to demonstrate safely.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Los Angeles this week are expected to hit the 90s. The agency said that exposure to direct sunlight can increase the sensation of temperature by up to 15 degrees. Without shade, picketers would likely risk heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Exhaustion seems to be a key strategy in this fight.

Earlier this month, unnamed studio executives speaking to trade publication Deadline said major studios were ready to [breaking] the WGA. They added that the plan is to let things drag on until union members start losing their apartments and homes.

In response, actor Ron Perlman took to Instagram Live saying, in part, there are a lot of ways to lose your home. Part is financial, part is karma.

Perlman later clarified his comments in another post, saying that, as you can imagine, someone wishing this kind of harm on people in the same industry they call their own would engender a response, he said. I don’t wish harm on anyone.

He called on studio executives to maintain a degree of humanity in all of this. There has to be dignity if we are to hold up a mirror and reflect the human experience, what we do as actors and as writers. And not just us. Drivers, cameramen, costume designers, make-up artists, hairdressers, electricians, decorators. You want them to lose their fucking homes too? Is this what you are looking for? Break everyone? How sad.

Perlman called the strike a symptom of corporate America’s soullessness, adding that it was about human dignity.

Labor disputes in the United States have always been long and sometimes violent. From using Pinkerton union-busting detectives to infiltrate and physically assault striking workers to letting the federal government send in troops to end strikes, employers have used a variety of tactics to intimidate organizers and erode morale. But the strikes have, for the most part, paid off in significant ways for the workers. For example, the WGA and SAG strikes of 1960 led to an increase in residuals and the formation of pension and health care plans for members.

