French actor and director Nicolas Bedos placed under preliminary investigation following new sexual assault charges





A preliminary investigation into charges of rape and sexual assault against popular French actor and director Nicolas Bedos has been opened by the Paris prosecutor's office. News of the investigation broke in an in-depth report on the Mediapart news site on Tuesday afternoon and was later confirmed by several French media outlets overnight. No More Deadline He follows the actors 24 hours a day jail in early June after a 25-year-old woman accused him of inappropriately touching her at a nightclub in Paris. Bedos faces a hearing in February 2024 on the charge of sexual assault under the influence of alcohol. The new preliminary investigation involves three new allegations, one for rape and sexual assault, and two others for sexual assault. The Mediapart report said news of the nightclub incident in June encouraged other women to bring allegations against the actor. Two of the new accusers gave detailed accounts of the assaults, which allegedly took place in 1999 and 2017, in the report. The actors' attorney Julia Minkowski, who told media in June that the nightclub incident could have been accidental, would not comment on the new set of allegations. Bedos is a popular figure in France whose work spans acting, screenwriting and directing with recent directing credits including The good times, OSS 177: From Africa with Love And Masqueradeall performed Out of Competition at Cannes. He also recently completed the First video show Alphonse starring Jean Dujardin. The story continues The series is based on an original idea by the Oscar-winning actor THE Artist stars Dujardin and Bedos and is produced by Alain Goldman. Amazon would not comment on plans for Alphonse following the first charge in June. Recontacted by Deadline in view of the new allegations, Amazon has still not commented.

