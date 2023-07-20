Amid Hollywood’s SAG strike, how will movies and TV shows be promoted?

Comment this story Comment

We couldn’t make a premiere because everything that happens with SAG [and] with the writers guild right now, director Christopher Nolan said from the front of an Imax theater Monday night in Manhattan. However, the first American screening of his new film, Oppenheimerwould continue. A tiny brown and orange carpet had been rolled out and a handful of fans were waiting nearby. But cast members such as Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. weren’t in attendance like they were at the London and Paris premieres. This decidedly less starry affair was for the members of the film crew, many of whom were in attendance.

It’s wonderful to see you all again, said the British filmmaker, thanking not only his team but also their colleagues and all the teams across Hollywood for their support of our strike, as writers and now actors on strike. This is an important time in our business, where business models have changed very rapidly, and our agreements with active members of these guilds have not kept pace and need to be changed.

With those words, Nolan addressed the heated conversation around his industry’s current social unrest, the first time Hollywood writers and actors have struck simultaneously in 63 years. When the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing about 160,000 actors, announced its walkout late last week, unable to come to terms with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) union which represents studios and streamers Nolans own actors walked out of Oppenheimer’s London premiere.

Their sudden departure shone a spotlight on the question: how is Hollywood going to promote its upcoming projects without the star power of its actors? Then there are the events focused on the celebrities themselves, such as red carpet premieres, film festivals and this week International Comic-Con in San Diego, who also have to adjust to the loss of A-list power.

Oppenheimer, which opens this weekend, will likely do well at the box office; it has benefited from months of promotion, as well as its twinning in the public consciousness with other big movies this weekend, Barbie. Their joint release date spawned portmanteau and internet phenomenon Barbenheimer, as fans embraced the dream of marketing departments that there was room at the movieplex to support the drastically different releases.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for analytics firm ComScore, says he expects Barbie to make more than $100 million in its domestic debut and Oppenheimer to make about half that.

The opening this month was also Mission impossible in esteem, which grossed $80 million domestically in its first five days, falling short of expectations despite star Tom Cruise kicking his ad campaign into overdrive. This disappointing performance in the United States (the film performed better overseas) underscores the fact that even a major promotion of a cinematic icon such as Cruise can reach a difficult ceiling at the box office.

Still, Hollywood was able to release its superstars to promote these July releases as well as Disneys Haunted house beyond the initial deadline of the actors. The union contract expired on June 30, but was extended for almost two weeks as SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP continued to negotiate.

There is an open question whether the [studio] The companies intentionally attempted to pursue an extension of that contract in an attempt to secure more promotion for summer blockbusters, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said by telephone on Tuesday. Only they know what they had in mind. (AMPTP member companies had not responded to Crabtree-Irelands’ claim before press time.)

He notes that it was not his union goal to target the summer blockbuster schedule. What we’ve been saying since the time we went on strike [is that] our members will not provide any services under these agreements, and this includes promotion. To the extent that it affects these feature films, we would obviously prefer not to be on strike. But if we were to go on strike, then we have to go on strike, because we want the strike to end as soon as possible.

Crabtree-Ireland pointed out that banning actors from promoting projects such as strike-covered feature films, fall TV shows and streaming series is a crucial part of SAG using every lever we have.

I am really happy that there was not only great cooperation, but also enthusiasm from our members and even beyond our community of members, including some social influencersby refusing to promote studio and streamer projects, he says.

The first major American pop gathering affected is Comic-Con, which officially opens on Thursday and typically draws over 125,000 people over 4 days. The cavernous Hall H of the conventions is an annual destination point where studios parade their talent, often tied to superhero, sci-fi and action-fantasy franchises; industry heavyweights such as Kevin Feige and James Cameron made the pilgrimage to address crowds of over 6,000.

Not all major studios send talent to Comic-Con every year, but the lineup typically features preview days, high-profile panels, and soon-to-viral trailers. This year, however, Room H is expected to have a streamlined lineup, including a session tied to the next few months. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Sony, DC, Lucasfilm and Marvel, owned by Disney, Universal Pictures, Netflix and HBO are among the studios that have indicated they would be skipping Comic-Con this year.

Without a strong Hollywood presence, some attendees might miss the vibe that you’re at the center of everything, says entertainment writer Rob Salkowitz, author of Comic-Con and the Business of Pop Culture. You never know who you’re going to bump into and it’s definitely going to take away a special dimension from Comic-Con.

David Glanzer, director of communications and strategy for Comic-Cons, says his event has always been about celebrating many different types of entertainment art. Most attendees know that not every studio comes to Comic-Con every year, but fans still enjoy the show.

Tickets sell out about eight months before the show, long before exhibitors, guests or lineup are announced, he notes. This year is obviously different, but there’s still so much to see and participate in that I think most attendees are taking it all in stride. There is still a lot of excitement and anticipation for the show.

And for studios, the impact of Comic-Con on box office results isn’t easy to quantify. Fan conventions like Comic-Con definitely strike a nerve with the hardcore fanbase, but those tickets are already booked, says exhibitor relations analyst Jeff Bock. While all the free publicity will be missed by the studio, most ticket buyers don’t rely on downside when making their cinematic decisions.

Some industry experts say the true test of how much actor promotion translates into box office receipts may not come until next month, with the release of films such as blue beetle, Grand tourism and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Haunted Mansion (opening July 28) was one of the first films to come stage a premiere without its stars Artists in Disney character costumes walked the Anaheim red carpet last week, but some of its A-listers were working on Disneylands Haunted Mansion attraction last month to market the film.

Some analysts say banning actors from marketing their films may not have a big impact on the performance of films. The lack of promotion for blockbusters will certainly reduce media turnover as ET, Access Hollywood and other entertainment outlets will have to pull clips from the vault, but a large majority of the multiplex masses aren’t really vibrating anyway, Bock says. If a popcorn movie lives up to expectations, it will do well regardless of the whirlwind promotional rounds. Honestly, they’re mostly vanity at this point.

Crabtree-Ireland disagrees. Promotion is important for companies judging by the extreme measures they will try to replace actors who are not available to them right now to help promote these projects.

Two more releases to come Gaps And My Fat Greek Wedding 3 raise the question of whether an actor-director violates the rules of the SAG if he promotes his film covered by a contract; Randall Park and Nia Vardalos, respectively, directed and appear in these films. If someone is a hyphen and has a dual role in a project [and] their acting role is important, so we consider promotional activity to be related to their acting role and therefore prohibited, says Crabtree-Ireland.

Now, if they have a contractual obligation under the director’s part of their contract to do certain publicity-related activities, that’s a situation we’ll review on a case-by-case basis to make sure they don’t end up in breach, he notes. (As for Hollywood writers, their union clarified its strike rules in May; writers can’t attend premieres, for example, but they can promote their projects on social media.)

Strike rules on actor promotion also threaten to affect upcoming film festivals in cities including Toronto, Montreal, Venice and New York. The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours is undeniable, the Toronto International Film Festival said in a statement. We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. We will continue planning for this year’s festival in hopes of a quick resolution in the coming weeks.

And in Montreal, the International Fantasy Film Festival announced that Nicolas Cage, who was to receive a lifetime achievement award at the genre event, has canceled his appearance, citing the SAG strike.

Our hearts go out to the cast, as well as the WGA, the festival said in a statement, and we hope to see the unions get a fair deal soon.