Star Wars Actor Admits Disney’s Worst Trilogy Movie
Star Wars star John Boyega has revealed which of the Disney trilogy sequels he considers the worst of the bunch.
The Finnish actor has not been seen or heard from in the Star Wars universe since the release of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, but he opened up about his time working with the franchise.
Boyega hasn’t been too kind to his time working on Star Wars, previously commenting “at this point I’m cool. I’m good” and that a return as a Star Wars character probably wasn’t in the cards.
That tune has changed, however, as the actor recently teased that he would be “open” to a return if the right story and the right scenario reach him.
John Boyega’s Least Favorite Star Wars Movie
In a recent interview, John Boyega (who played Finn in the Star Wars Sequel trilogy) admitted that he thought Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is the worst of Disney’s Star Wars trilogy.
Speaking on First We Feast The hottest YouTube, Boyega was tasked with ranking the three Star Wars movies he appeared in, to which the actor responded, “The worst, in the most respectful sense [is] Episode 8:”
“Rank the three Star Wars movies you’re in from best to worst. Hell, I’ll do it. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is definitely the best. The second for me is ‘Star Wars 9’. And the worst, in the most respectful sense, ‘Episode 8’. But they’re all adorable.
This isn’t the first time Boyega has demonstrated his dislike of the film. He previously said hypebeast This The Last Jedi hijacked his character and the arc that had started in the force awakens. He called the movie “a bit uncertain”, revealing that he “didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of choices in this [movie]:”
I think ‘The Force Awakens’ was the start of something pretty solid, ‘The Last Jedi’ if I’m being honest I’d say it was a little iffy for me. I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of choices and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot of things and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.
One of the things Boyega thinks The Last Jedi should included was more focused on in-universe stormtroopers and less on “flesh[ing] out” some of the legacy characters:
I will always have a certain level of nostalgia [for ‘The Force Awakens’]… To some extent there should have been a Stormtrooper Rebellion. And then to flesh out the character of Luke a little more. Give him more redeeming moments, which I feel were needed after ‘VIII’ [‘The Last Jedi’]. I feel like Star Wars fans needed more time with [the old characters] that we love so much.
Why does John Boyega have a beef with Star Wars?
Since leaving the franchise, John Boyega has made it clear that he’s not happy with where the Star Wars sequels have specifically taken his character.
And Boyega is not the only one to think so. One of the most common criticisms of Episode VII, VIIAnd IX is Finn’s bow. After serving as the main target in the force awakensBoyega’s reformed Stormtrooper fades into the background for much of the rest of the trilogy.
This left the character’s story unresolved and unsatisfying for a large number of Star Wars fans.
The actor had, what he called, a “really pleasant, transparent and honest conversation” with Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, about the whole situation, but what’s done is done, and – unless he comes back to the show – there’s no real way to rectify the situation.
However, despite his criticisms, it seems Boyega has remained plugged into the franchise, offering his thoughts on titles like Obi Wan Kenobi. So, it’s not like the Finnish actor has gone completely cold when it comes to Star Wars.
As it stands, it’s still unclear if John Boyega’s Finn will ever return to the Star Wars universe, but he seems more open than ever.
The entire Sequel Trilogy can now be streamed on Disney+.
