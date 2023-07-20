



As writers and actors band together to strike fair deals with Hollywood studios, they may also have to fight for a safe place to picket. On Monday, in sweltering conditions in Los Angeles, a major source of shade was removed from the sidewalk of Barham Boulevard, an area just outside the Universal Studios lot where strikers have regularly picketed. Gone are the leafy branches that once shielded those hitting from the summer heat, a de facto comedian and TV writer chris stephens pointed out in a now-viral tweet. It seemed like a deliberate move, he said. The Washington Post. To make things a little more uncomfortable for everyone, just when the pressure is on. WGA Board Member Eric Haywood, who was picketing the same spot on Monday, told the Job that he believes the pruning was intended to deter protests. You don’t prune or prune trees in mid-July in the middle of a heat wave, Haywood said. These trees have been felled. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, LA City Comptroller Kenneth Mejia said his office is investigating the adornments, which are expected to be completed every five years. Trimmings are handled by the city itself, but companies can get permits to trim trees from the Los Angeles Office of Street Services, according to Mejia. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. As reported by Los Angeles Time, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, to accuse NBCUniversal to impede protests by erecting construction fencing in designated picket areas, forcing picketers to patrol busy streets with heavy vehicle traffic. (As for deposits, NBCUniversal said The Hollywood Reporter: We are aware of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA complaints. We strongly believe that the company has fulfilled our legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and we will cooperate with any investigation by the National Labor Relations Board into this matter. While we understand that the timing of our multi-year construction project has created challenges for protesters, we continue to work with public agencies to increase access. We support the rights of unions to protest safely.) A spokesperson for NBCUniversal declined to comment on the remarks by city comptrollers, according to the Jobbut denied any malicious intent behind the tree pruning in a declaration at the deadline and several other outlets. Although the cut created unforeseen challenges for protesters, that was not our intention, the spokesperson said. In partnership with licensed arborists, we prune these trees every year at this time of year to ensure the canopies are light before the high wind season. We support the right to protest of the WGA and SAG and work to provide some shade cover. We continue to communicate openly with local union leaders to work together during this time. (vanity lounge also reached out to NBCUniversal for comment.) Member of the Los Angeles City Council Nithya Raman tweeted early this morning that after reviewing the matter with the Urban Forestry Division (UFD), we found that no permits had been issued for tree trimming in the area. Further investigation into whether a citation can be issued is underway.

