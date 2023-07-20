Entertainment
Will the actors’ strike have an impact on the Christmas movie season? What there is to know
The Actors Guild has only been on strike for a few days, but they’re really quitting the fall tv show uncertain. networks like CBS added staples like Yellowstone in the fall program, but what if the strike drags on? Are there other fan-favorite TV moments like the Christmas film program be impacted? Will be Punch fans get their fix of hot chocolate when the lineup kicks off in October or November or is something else brewing?
Let’s explore what we know about upcoming Hallmark movies in 2023.
Will we still have Hallmark Christmas movies this year?
First and foremost, the answer is yes. In fact, in an interesting moment, Hallmark is already airing its July Christmas lineup right now. This includes two new original movies A royal crush for Christmas And take me back for christmas both of which hit the network this month and technically count as original holiday content for 2023. I know what you really want to know is how much content fans were expecting to see later this year, though.
We know that Hallmark has started working on romances that should arrive this holiday season. Movies we know were scheduled for the holiday season before the writers and actors strikes include a Christmas movie with Lacey Chabert and her ex party of five co-star Scott Wolf. The two are expected to play brother and sister again for the small screen adventure. Two weeks ago, before SAG-AFTRA negotiations broke down, the actress said the next TV movie was already filming, so hopefully this one will wrap before the recent strike.
Another Filming the Hallmark movie at the infamous Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina also began earlier this year. This film was shot last January, according to reports, and will feature A tree hill former Bethany Joy Lenz and Wonder Woman 1984 Kristoffer Polaha. In May, a local Connecticut newspaper, CT Insidersurprised another Christmas movie shoot for the network in the town of Mystic.
In the past, Hallmark and similar networks like GAC have filmed some of their Christmas movies in warm weather. Candace Cameron Bure once revealed how terrible it can be to wear coats and sweaters during her essentially stuffy shoot. So a lot of these movies start months in advance.
Hallmark hasn’t announced how many of its movies have been filmed until the cast hits at this point, but with at least a few movies filming in the past few months, there will at least be some original content coming over the holidays – and that should hold true even if a strike persists.
However, unlike previous years, fans may not be able to expect a record number of original films to unwind with at night (in 2019 fans received 40 originals). This year, they may not happen over such a long period of time and we may not have as many new projects per week as in the past.
Are Hallmark stars involved in the strike?
Yes, several Hallmark stars have been spotted amid the picket lines. In recent years, the former Friday night lights Star Aimee Teagarden and the network’s newest star shared a post about her stories from the picket lines. Additionally, Kristoffer Polaha, star of gems such as Take out the holly And Rocky Mountain Christmas (with the Fire Treat Williams), wrote about the SAG-Aftra strike in an article on instagram.
Our resolve has never been stronger, and together we have enormous power to bring about real change in the entertainment industry. One more day, one stronger day!
Network Veteran Ryan Paevey also reposted comments of Frances Fisher and other actors involved in the guild. And When the heart calls you Star Paul Green also shared his feelings in a longer post, also writing in the captions, “Praying for a quick fix and a bright future in a job I love.”
Several other Hallmark stars have pulled out of fan conventions and more as SAG-AFTRA rules require actors not to promote any of their gigs as the strike is still ongoing. There’s no telling how long this will last, but the good news is that we should all still have a happy or joyful holiday season.
