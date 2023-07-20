No wonder Hollywood hates Sound of Freedom | Notice

A bold, faith-based new film is sweeping theaters, and it’s worth your time.
Starring Jim Caviezel (famous for his starring role in The Passion of the Christ), Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard, a Department of Homeland Security agent tasked with hunting down pedophiles and dismantling trafficking rings. After 12 years with the DHS, he quit his job to rescue kidnapped children, a mission that takes him deep into the guerrilla-haunted jungles of South America.
Caviezel and film producers have high hopes for it, and rightly so. Despite a shoestring budget of just $14.5 million and a wave of attacks from wise leftists posing as film critics, Sound of Freedom has already grossed $85 million at the US box office. On July 16, it was the second highest-grossing film behind Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and earned nearly three times as much as Indiana Jones and the Fate Dial.
While the horrors of child trafficking have captured the attention of American audiences to a degree that seems unprecedented, the release of the films could hardly be more timely. In recent years, it has become common knowledge that for years serial financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein harbored countless global elites on his hidden island in the Caribbean, an island on which countless underage women had been sex trafficked.
Last week, news outlets turned to Oprah Winfrey when it was revealed that her spiritual healer had been sentenced to 99 years in prison for raping and abusing more than 600 women and girls. Many of these victims had been enslaved on isolated Brazilian farms and forced to give birth to children who would then be sold abroad for up to $50,000.
And earlier this month, Smallville actress Allison Mack was released from prison early after serving time for her role in the New York-based cult NXIVM, where she recruited women to serve as sex slaves for cult leader Keith Raniere.
Given all of this, the need for a film like Sound of Freedom should be obvious. But old guard film industry captains have blocked its road to the box office every step of the way, prompting many to wonder, why doesn’t Hollywood want this movie released?
The script was actually written in 2015, with filming completed in 2018. Shortly after, the film producers struck a distribution deal with 20th Century Fox. The movie should have been able to debut then, but the Walt Disney Company bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, acquiring the rights to Sound of Freedom and shelving it for the next five years. Disney’s attempts to hide the film were successful until March 2023, when Angel Studios used crowdfunding to reclaim the worldwide redistribution rights.
Changing attitudes surrounding the cultural preferences of moviegoers make it clear why a mass media mega-corporation like Disney would want to see Sound of Freedom holed in memory. Simply put: Americans are tired of woke propaganda. The belated failure of Disney’s faded live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (based on a Danish fairy tale) is proof enough of that. And last week, the Evil Empire announced a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in production, starring Latina actress Rachel Zegler in the lead role. The film will also feature just one real dwarf, replacing the other six with more generic fantasy creatures.
Aside from unwanted and racially charged reiterations of America’s most timeless tales, Hollywood has shown little interest in breaking its habit of bombarding audiences with new installments on the same old, tired franchises. Has anyone asked for another Indiana Jones movie (especially with the failure of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull still fresh in our minds)?
And at Warner Bros., The Flash is poised to become one of the biggest box office bombs in history. The studio attempted to market the film by having Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman, but with star actor Ezra Miller racking up a long string of legal troubles, including charges of strangulation, harassment, burglary, and even child grooming, the future of the DC Comics Cinematic Universe remains as unclear as Miller’s acting career.
Of all the misconceptions about Hollywood, the most common is that it exists to produce entertainment. Hollywood’s first priority is, and always has been, the mass production of propaganda. In this, his subtlety is his superweapon. Cultural and political agendas, when organized through film, wear the masks of our favorite superheroes or slasher villains. They camouflage themselves in scenes of suspense, surprise, gravity and satire. They make us laugh and smile, giggle and scream, laugh and cry.
Sound of Freedom replaces propaganda with truth and morality, the enemies of the modern film industry.
Reed Cooley is a Laurel writer and publicist. His comment was featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.