Gumbo’s hosts first-ever Mardi Gras block party in downtown Mount Clemens – Macomb Daily

Several roads in downtown Mount Clemens will be closed or have restricted parking for the next few days due to some special entertainment events, including the first-ever Mardi Gras block party. There’s also the return of the River Sight & Sound concert series, another outdoor Uptown Friday Night Concert, and the filming of a TV commercial. Commercial filming is not open to the public. “It’s going to be an exciting weekend because we have a lot of different things in terms of free music entertainment,” said Michelle Weiss of the Downtown Development Authority. Road closures include: Thursday – Macomb Place between North Walnut Street and Pine Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, a limited number of parking spaces will be available in the Roskopp parking lot behind the Emerald Theater.

Friday — Macomb Place between North Walnut and Pine from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday — North Walnut between Macomb Place and New Street from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Gumbo’s on North Walnut will host a Mardi Gras block party from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly event will feature New Orleans-style entertainment, activities and cuisine. It also has a social neighborhood license so guests can grab an adult drink and wander around the celebration. Jeremy Tait has owned the place with his wife Courtney and sister Laila Tait for six years. “Mardi Gras events are traditionally held in February, but here in Michigan it’s too cold to be outside,” Tait said Wednesday. “So we decided to do it in the summer, when it’s warmer.” The trio took over the restaurant from Tait’s parents, Terri and Jimmy, who ran Gumbo’s for about 12 years. He said the key to Gumbo’s was their mother’s recipes, which they kept on the menu. “They’ve seen the progress we’ve made over the past few years,” Tait said. “My dad is a bricklayer, so for all the major renovations we did, he was the contractor. They will party. The menu includes boiled crawfish, Cajun turkey thighs, Cajun corn, donuts, snowballs, and a full bar with specialty drinks. Live entertainment will be provided by the Paxton/Spangler Band, Zydeco Hepcats and Root Variations. There will also be face painting, games, a stilt walker, clowns, dancing, raffles and more. Also happening this weekend: Malibu-California. Production company Spears & Arrows will be filming a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan commercial at the Weirdsville Records/Paperback Writers store on Macomb Place, so they need space to park their trucks. Spokesman Dan Wonsch, who resides in Harrison Township, said most of the segment, which focuses on the sale of wine at a bookstore, will be filmed indoors.

The Joe Alan Band will perform acoustic soul and rock tunes at the Uptown Friday Concert from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor fountain stage on Macomb Place.

Air Margaritaville brings the sounds of Jimmy Buffett and others to Clinton River Park in front of Mount Clemens Hall for the River Sight & Sound Concert Series. Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Four Horsemen will perform their Metallica tribute at the Emerald Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost between $25 and $200.

The Rec Bowl on Crocker Boulevard hosts singer-saxophone Kat Orlando on Friday and Carl Cabalero & The Wreckage on Saturday. Admission is $10 and show time is 7:30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/07/19/gumbos-hosts-first-ever-mardi-gras-block-party-in-downtown-mount-clemens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos