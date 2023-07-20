Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor defeat Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and other Bollywood stars





Bawal featuring Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan has a direct to OTT version. THE Bawaal trailer and other assets such as songs impressed fans as they were. The duo promoted Bawaal everywhere, from special fan screenings to Bollywood celebrities. Just last night a special screening of Bawaal was held for Bollywood celebrities which was attended by the likes of Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and more. And they shared their thoughts on Janhvi and Varun’s starring film by Nitesh Tiwari. Read also – Bawaal: the school of internet users Varun Dhawan as he bites the ear of Janhvi Kapoors during promotions Bawaal film review by Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor’s brother, attended the special screening. He congratulated the whole team including Janhvi, Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari and the producers. Arun shared Bawaal’s post on his Instagram stories and said he really enjoyed the love story which is skillfully handled by the director. The actor praised the subject without revealing too much. He told Janhvi and Varun that they set the mahaul with their career best performances. Check her Instagram story here: ALSO READ – Bawaal Film Screening: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Steal the Show, Tamannaah, Khushi Kapoor and Other Celebrities Attend Special Preview Read also – Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she dealt with the death of mum Sridevi and it will tear you apart Karan Johar criticizes Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Karan Johar who is mentor to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also watched the movie last night. He called it an unusual and original love story. He also praised Nitesh Tiwari’s management saying it was nuanced and handled with abandon but restraint. Bawaal moved Karan Johar at many times. Even Karan calls it Varun and Janhvi’s career best performance. Check out Karan Johar’s Instagram story on Bawaal here: More Bollywood celebrities criticize Bawaal The Bawaal film screening brought together celebrities such as Radhika Madan, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Kunal Kohli, Maniesh Paul and many more. And they also reviewed Bawaal. Radhika praised Varun for her comedic timing and Janhvi for her vulnerability. She congratulated Nitesh and Ashwini Iyer Tiwary. Varun Sharma said simple things are told in the most beautiful way in Varun and Janhvi’s starring film. He congratulated them both saying that they had succeeded with their performances. Maniesh Paul said his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun gave a brilliant performance and Janhvi has her heart. He also praised Nitesh Tiwari for the achievement. Raashii Khanna praised Varun and Janhvi for their serious performances in the film which has a unique storyline. Zaheer Iqbal said he was completely spellbound after watching Bawaal. Mukesh Chhabra also praised the trio, the director and the two leads. He asked Varun where he hid such a performance. He also praised Janhvi for her emotional scenes. Elli AvrRam, who also watched Bawaal, said there were many comedy moments and the film tackled an important issue that is not widely recognized. Check out their Instagram stories here: Bawaal drops on Amazon Prime on July 21. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

