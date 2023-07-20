The Everyday Workers of Hollywood’s Historic Double Strike Need You to Know a Few Things – Mother Jones

Fight against disinformation: Register for free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

For the first time in 63 years, writers and actors have been on strike, bringing Hollywood to a standstill with a historic double strike.

You probably recognized some of the celebrities on the picket line. Jason Sudeikis, Hillary Duff, Kevin Bacon, Bill Nye. These actors, similar to striking writers, are demanding pay rises and protections from artificial intelligence. But the vast majority of striking members are far from household names, players who are almost certain to survive the major economic consequences of the two strikes as they drag on for weeks, if not months. Instead, they are working-class individuals forced to live”paycheck to paycheck“, According to SAG LA Vice President Michelle Hurdand, they want the world to know a few facts.

“They are blue-collar people fighting for the basic necessities of life,” Billy Peck, a SAG member of seven years, told me. Peck, who has worked on shows such as Law and order: organized crime And Gothamsaid it took several years to create a lasting career in television, and he considers himself one of the lucky ones.

“Even those of us who have been blessed with a little better living are forced to work paychecks and cut expenses,” Peck said. “It only reinforces the fact that we’re not all A-listers.”

“We are fighting for a fair contract that reflects what happens in 2023, not 1980.”

Union members, including Peck, depend on steady work to qualify for union medical coverage. But most SAGs fail to qualify. This is because, according to Member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee Michael Gaston, 87 percent of current union members don’t make the required $26,470 per year to receive benefits.

One of the main points of contention in the fight for better wages concerns the residuals, with actors and writers are demanding to be fairly compensated as more content moves to streaming services. And some are offering their own paychecks to make that point. This includes Kimiko Glenn, who appeared on Orange is the new black for three seasons, which revealed on ICT Tac that his most recent residual check was only $27.30. Lea DeLaria, who played “Big Boo” on the show, revealed she makes $20.27 a month, barely enough to pay for a premium Netflix subscription.

“I still live in my apartment in Bushwick, where’s the money?” » De Laria told CNN. “I get pulled over for pictures every day,” she added. “I know this sounds like a first world problem. But that’s how famous we are and we only make $20.27.

“It’s very shocking to me that you can be on a network TV show that has a limited audience and earn some amount of money,” Peck said. “[But] then, on a hit show that may have billions and billions of viewers worldwide, and make a significantly lower amount. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

The role of artificial intelligence, in particular the potential threat of technology as a substitute for an actor’s image, has been another key issue in ongoing negotiations. I spoke with Melodie Wolford, who has worked as an equity actress since 1985, about actors’ fears of AI. Wolford said many studio executives assume that actors, especially when it comes to background actors, are just amateurs, people whose work could be easily duplicated.

“I guess anyone could do background but not like I do,” Wolford pushed back. “Not like a lot of my friends who are professional background actors. They’re fantastic. She added, ‘We’re not Meryl Streep or Tom Hanks. We’re not making a lot of money. We’re fighting for a fair contract that reflects what’s happening in 2023, not 1980.’

And the threat extends well beyond background players. As Peck told me, many behind-the-scenes roles could also be compromised.

“There are hundreds of people who are tasked with helping the back end alone,” Peck said. “So if you don’t have a background on set anymore, because we’re replacing them digitally, you’re getting rid of all the clients who are responsible for dressing the background, the hairstylists and makeup artists who are responsible for preparing the background to be filmed, the additional directors.”