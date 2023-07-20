Oklahoma officials and developers announce $2 billion theme park and resort in Vinita





The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, a $2 billion, 1,000-acre development, will be built on Route 66 near Vinita, featuring an Americana-themed park, hotel and RV area. The development is a subsidiary of Mansion Entertainment Group, based in Branson, Missouri. The park will be located about 130 miles from Branson, which has attractions like Silver Dollar City, and 170 northeast of Oklahoma City. This development was officially announced during an hour-long ceremony, broadcast live by the Vinita Daily Diary. The first to open will be the Three Ponies RV Park in 2025. The park will feature 750 spaces, 300 cabins, a dinner theater, amphitheater, swimming pool and clubhouse. Kristy Adam, senior executive vice president of branding for Mansion Entertainment, said the campground will be the largest in the area. The theme park, which is expected to open in 2026, will span 125 acres and rival the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando and Disneyland in California, according to Heartland’s US executive producer Steven Hendrick. Hendrick briefly detailed the six areas of the park. Liberty Village will model a classic American small town. The Great Plains will represent the region and include Native American traditions and stories according to Hendrick. Bayou Bay will be swamp themed, with a boat adventure. Big Timber Falls will serve as the Wild and Forest American Experience. Stony Point Harbor will model a coastal town, including fresh seafood and a lighthouse attraction. The coastal portion will include the Stony Point Inn, a 300-room hotel located in the park. Electropolis will offer visitors a history of American innovation. 1 of 2

— Aerial view of Three Ponies RV Park.jpg An aerial view of Three Ponies RV Park, scheduled to open in 2025. Supplied / Mansion Entertainment Group 2 of 2

— Aerial view of American Heartland theme park.jpg An aerial view of the American Heartland theme park, scheduled to open in 2026. Supplied / Mansion Entertainment Group The park will also include several rides, attractions and shows. Hendrick said the company believes Oklahoma is the perfect place to represent the heartland of the United States, describing the relationship between the project and state leaders. State officials at today’s announcement ceremony included Oklahoma Department of Commerce Acting Director Hopper Smith, who said Three Ponies will bring about 4.9 million people a year to northeast Oklahoma, estimating 2 million from out of state. The long-term impact of American Heartlands will be transformative not just for northeast Oklahoma, but for the entire region, Smith said. Silver Dollar City hit an attendance record in 2018, with nearly 2.2 million guests, while reported by the Missouri Trade Alert. Several members of the state legislature were in attendance, including Rep. Rusty Cornwell (R Vinita). Cornwell said this park was the chance of a lifetime for Vinita, despite the obstacles and challenges ahead. The one thing I know about this community and the citizens of Oklahoma is that if we put our minds and backs together, there’s no lifting too much and nothing we can’t accomplish, Cornwell said. Cornwell said he will ensure that everyone involved in the projects remains good stewards and partners for the future of the region and the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kosu.org/news/2023-07-19/oklahoma-officials-developers-announce-2-billion-theme-park-and-resort-in-vinita

