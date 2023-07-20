AI turned these Bollywood celebrities into Barbie and Ken





Whether it’s painting the town pink or kicking off the Barbie mania on the internet, there’s no denying that since the movie was announced, the fashion world has witnessed the revival of styles like polka dots and cottage core. But they all strictly sided with bubblegum pink. A day before Barbie was released, a Pakistani AI artist caught the internet’s attention by transporting Bollywood stars in pairs to the fashionable world of Barbie and Ken in a unique yet familiar style. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, their AI-generated ensembles are definitely worth a mention or two. Wondering what’s so special about them? We invite you to take a look for yourself. (Read also: These Top Barbie Brand collections in India will easily transport you to “a Barbie world”) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas AI-powered Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cottage-core trend movement with a contemporary twist. She wore a baby pink ball gown style tulle dress. She paired her look with a yellow floral-print half-sleeve peplum top. Her hair was left open with loose curls. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was seen complementing his wife as usual. He wore a pink floral-print jacket with matching pants, over a yellow collared shirt. Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt Bollywood’s “Mr Perfectionist” wore a formal style with his pink shirt tucked into blue pants. Aamir Khan was given a studious touch by adding glasses and a wide strap watch. Alia Bhatt has also been seen on the side of the cottage-core trend. The actress wore a mustard and pink dress. With a scoop neckline, the bodice of the dress was accented with a floral print and it came down to a ballgown style hemline. Giving her the perfect English country vibe, her hair was tied in a low bun in the middle. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Akshay Kumar was seen looking flawless as he sported a candy pink dress shirt with beige straight pants. He styled it in a button up look. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, slipped into a floral print jumpsuit. The corset-style bustier featured a plunging V-neckline and bow detailing at the center front. The bodice flew up to wide leg pants. Her hair in the middle was left open and styled in curly ends. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone One of B-Town’s most stylish couples looked like Barbie and Ken. Deepika Padukone is made to look red carpet ready in a sleeveless pink dress with mustard floral prints. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his bubblegum pink suit. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli wears a pink striped shirt with gray straight pants. Anushka Sharma looked pretty as always in her mustard floral print half sleeve prom dress. Leaving her curly tresses loose, she also wore matching pendants. (Also read: Want to stay at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse? Now is your chance. Plus, Ken’s hosting)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/style/when-barbie-meets-bollywood-ai-transformed-these-bollywood-celebrities-into-barbie-and-ken-4221850 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos