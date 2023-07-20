Justified: City Primeval Cast, Characters, and Actors

Justified: City PrimevalThe cast of has some familiar faces and some exciting newcomers.

Created by showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, Justified: City Primeval is an eight-part revival show that continues the story of FX Justified series.

The series is inspired by the novel by Elmore Leonard City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, and it revolves around US Marsha Raylan Givens’ clash with a dangerous new outlaw.

Justified: City Primeval – Every Cast and Character

1.) Timothy Olyphant – Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as U.S. Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens in the Justified revival mini-series. Not only does the actor’s portrayal of Givens in JustifiedFX’s first run on FX earned him an Emmy nomination, but it also allowed him to effortlessly step into a Western lawyer-like persona for future roles.

In Justified: City Primeval, Givens investigates the murder of an official in Detroit that pits him against a dangerous and deadly outlaw.

Olyphant is best known for his roles in Fargo Season 4, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s BookAnd Once upon a time in Hollywood.

2.) Aunjanue Ellis – Carolyn Wilder

Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis plays Carolyn Wilder, a defense attorney hired by Clement Mansell when he is being chased by Raymond Cruz and the police. The character is a passionate lawyer who ends up getting entangled in a romantic situation with Cruz while learning the evil side of Mansell.

Ellis’ past credits include King Richard, Lovecraft CountyAnd Quantico.

3.) Boyd Holbrook – Clement Mansell / The Oklahoma Wildman

Boyd Holbrook

Boyd Holbrook plays Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman, Justified: City Primevalthe main villain. In the book, Mansell is a dangerous criminal and murderer whose main goal is to exploit wealthy men.

The character also has ways to stay one step ahead of the law to avoid getting arrested.

Holbrook was recently featured in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fateand his past roles include Milk, Drugs, missing girlAnd Logan.

4.) Adelaide Clemens – Sandy Mansell

Adelaide Clemens

Adelaide Clemens plays Sandy Mansell, Clement’s girlfriend and accomplice in his crimes. During the couple’s operations, Sandy is the one who seduces the wealthy men they end up targeting.

Clemens’ other roles are Rectify series and Under the banner of heaven.

5.) Vondie Curtis-Hall – Marcus “Sweety” Sweeton

Vondie Curtis Hall

Vondie Curtis-Hall is Sweety in Justified: City Primevala local bar owner in Detroit and a criminal who is in cahoots with Mansell in the novel.

In the series, however, the character is confirmed to be a former musician who wants to escape his past life of crime while having a connection to Carolyn Wilder.

Curtis-Hall is best known for his past acting stings in Coming to America, die hard 2and as Ben Urich in Netflix daredevil series.

6.) Sailor Ireland – Maureen Downey

sailor ireland

Marin Ireland plays Maureen Downey, a Detroit cop who works alongside Raymond Cruz in the novel. It looks like the character is set to play a similar role in the revival as she works alongside Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens to uncover Mansell’s evil plans.

Ireland’s past acting credits include The Umbrella Academy, The IrishmanAnd Against all odds.

7.) Norbert Leo Butz – Norbert Bryl

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz camps Norbert Bryl in Justified: City Primeval, a character described as one of Detroit’s top homicide cops despite a self-inflated ego.

Butz is known for Better Nate than ever, LineAnd Debris.

8.) Victor Williams- Wendell Robinson

victor williams

Victor Williams plays Wendell Robinson, a veteran Detroit detective who aids Raylan in his quest to arrest Mansell.

Williams’ past acting credits include The case And king of queens.

9.) Vivian Olyphant- Willa Givens

Viviane Olyphant

Vivian Olyphant is Timothy’s real-life daughter who appropriately portrays Raylan Givens’ daughter, Willa, on the show.

Justified: City Primeval marks Vivian’s screen debut.

10.) Ravi Patel – Rick Newley

Ravi Patel

Ravi Patel plays a recurring character named Rick Newley in Justified: City Primeval.

Patel is known for his roles in Wonder Woman 1984, The valetAnd master of nothing.

11.) Alexander Pobutsky – Skender Lulgjuraj

Alexander Pobutsky

Alexander Pobutsky plays Skender Lulgjuraj in Justified: City Primeval. In the novel, the character is a wealthy Albanian who becomes the target of Mansell’s evil plan when he is seduced by Sandy.

Pobutsky’s past credits include small roles on Daisy Jones and the Six And The black list.

12.) Paul Calderon-Raymond Cruz

Paul Calderon

Paul Calderon plays Raymond Cruz, the original main character in Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Instead of leading the charge, Givens will be the one pushed to the fore, but his appearance may hint that he’s involved in the case.

Calderon is known for Out of sight, BoschAnd king of new york.

13.) Matt Craven – Dan Grant

Matt Craven

Matt Craven joins Timothy Olyphant as the only confirmed returning cast member from the original series who returns to Justified: City Primeval.

In FX JustifiedDan was Raylan’s first boss in the Miami field office.

Craven’s past credits include Already seen, X-Men: First ClassAnd Crimson Tide.

14.) Keith David – Judge Alvin Guy

keith david

Keith David portrays Judge Alvin Guy, a Detroit judge who had a run-in with Mansell that essentially served as a kickstarter for the show’s story.

David is known for his roles in Section, The thingand Jordan Peele No.

15.) Amin Joseph – Jamal

Amine Joseph

Amin Joseph plays Jamal in Justified: City PrimevalCarolyn Wilder’s ex on the show.

Joseph is known for Snowfall, call me kingAnd Send help.

16.) Jalen Gilbert – Power of Tyrone

Jalen Gilbert

Jalen Gilbert plays Tyrone Power, Carolyn Wilder’s client during Justified: City Primevalfirst episode.

Gilbert’s past roles include Work in progress, ShamelessAnd Chicago Mediterranean.

The other cast members of Justified: City Primeval are listed below:

Joseph Anthony Byrd-Trennell

Yosef Kasnetzkov – Besnik Darke

Regina Taylor – Diane

Eddie Martinez – Hector

Justified: City Primeval airs on FX on Tuesdays.