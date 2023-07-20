



Dwayne Johnson had a hard time. His long cunt to punch superman in the face, black adamwas a bust, leading to one of worst audience relationship nightmares of her career. There’s nothing sadder than a 10-time WWE Champion explaining to guys on Twitter that actually, black adam was a success thanks to financial gymnastics. As a result, he had to crawl back to Vin Candy Ass Diesel for another round with Hobbs and Shaw. J hen, his self-mythologized tv show, Young Rock, has been cancelled. But at the end, marry kill for a lousy year like Dwayne Johnson he is on the verge of becoming the highest paid actor in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson Explains Why ‘Black Adam’ Was the Movie He Had to Make By PuckAmazon would have paid The Rock $50 million for the next holiday movie The Red, with Johnson and Chris Evans. No, it’s not a sequel to red noticewhich, according to Netflix, is the most-watched film in the history of the platforms even if no one remembers having seen or heard it. A red notice following East coming, apparently or maybe it came out years ago. There is simply no way to know. The Rocks’ $50 million salary would make him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, surpassing Robert Downey Jr.’s $40 million. Captain America: Civil War salary. At least this movie had the chance to recoup the massive payout. The Red will stream on Amazon Prime, where money means nothing, and Jeff Bezos can pay the Rock $50 million for a Action comedy on the theme of Santa Claus. The Rocks’ status as a box office heavyweight is a bit complicated. As The Direct notes, actor films have grossed $12.5 billion. However, for the most part, it bolsters and solidifies an already star-studded ensemble, cracking jokes with Kevin Hart and Jason Statham. Not to mention the one-two punch of Skyscraper And Carnage in 2018, for his last solo releases (Jungle Cruise And black adam), the Rock struggled to justify his $22 million salary. Fortunately, Amazon doesn’t have to worry about getting its money back. The conglomerate has a reputation for investing hundreds of millions of dollars in projects with the cultural staying power of a sneeze. Here, Amazon wants to be in The Rock’s business and will pay through the nose to make it happen, even if it means another movie with Red in the title that looks like it was already released six years ago. If there’s any consolation, it’s this: the Rocks character in The Red would be called Callum Drift. We take it all back. This movie is going to rock.

